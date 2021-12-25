Christmastime is here, and, despite the festive cheer of the season, the holidays can be a stressful and mentally challenging time for some.
This holiday season is likely to be hard for many people nationwide, but in Aspen, mental health advocates like the Aspen Hope Center and Aspen Strong are encouraging people to reach out if they need help, no matter the time of day or night — even on Christmas.
“Holidays are hard,” said Michelle Muething, executive director of the Hope Center. “I always say two of the hardest words to speak in the English language are, ‘Help me.’ It’s hard, and people think it’s a sign of weakness. To us, it takes a lot of courage.”
The Hope Center offers a 24-hour hope line that connects callers to clinicians anytime there is a crisis. Muething said that a crisis does not have to mean someone is suicidal. People can call the hope line anytime they are struggling to be connected to someone who can determine whether they need a same-day visit or should see a therapist a few days down the line.
“Some people who call end up realizing they can say what they wanted to say and it’s easier than they thought,” Muething said. “Some calls result in a same-day meeting, and some we just say, ‘Here are four different clinicians that might be helpful, I’ll call back in two days.’ It doesn’t have to be a suicidal crisis, it just depends on what they need.”
Christina King, founder, advisory board member and LPC aid at Aspen Strong, also encourages anyone who is struggling over the holidays to call the hopeline. Aspen Strong connects those in need with a multitude of resources, including tips on how to navigate holiday emotions.
“You aren’t your emotions. The holidays can bring tears for many of us missing family or friends that have passed or cannot be close,” King said. “Emotions are neither good nor bad, so feel all of them. But be sure to put a time limit on some of the more unpleasant ones.”
King recommended taking time to sit with your emotions, breathe and allow yourself time to feel something different. She also recommended lots of water, exercise, sleep and sunlight, and inviting friends to take these steps with you. Surrounding yourself with loved ones and reaching out for help is key, she said. For those celebrating the holidays alone, that time can be used to make yourself comfortable, get creative and celebrate yourself.
Holidays can be a lonely time for those working or far away from their families, such as the workers returning to Aspen on J-1 Visas after a hiatus last year. May Selby, corporate director of public relations for hospitality at Aspen Skiing Co., said that, while their J-1 employees seem happy and proud to be back, the company recognizes that the holidays can be difficult.
“When you live in a town like Aspen, you come here and you don’t have family, so your friends and colleagues become like family,” she said. “We do the best we can to make everyone feel included. But also, people have to speak up if you’re feeling like you need more attention.”
To lift morale before the Christmas crowds arrived, SkiCo held an annual holiday party for the staff on Dec. 17, where the executive staff sliced beef, served shrimp and handed out gifts for employees to take home. At the Little Nell, the staff also celebrate with themed days leading up to Christmas, and staff is encouraged to reach out to resources like the Hope Center for help when they need it.
Mayor Torre also encouraged those who are struggling to seek help from Aspen’s plethora of resources, including the Hope Center and Aspen Strong.
“I think we all should be sensitive to those around us and ourselves at this time of year,” he said. “The holidays can come with additional stressors and pressures, and things have been tough enough as they are, so if you or somebody that you know is feeling this increased pressure, your best resources are Aspen Strong or the Hope Center.”
The 24-hour hopeline can be reached at 970-925-5858 for those in the Aspen area, and the Garfield County number is 970-945-3728.