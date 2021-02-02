Among the contingent of educators to speak out at an Aspen School District Board of Education meeting on Monday — many using the words “bullied” or “attacked” — one staff member announced her resignation and cautioned that she would not be alone if the administration fails to improve culture and morale.
The comments were in response to a contentious school board meeting Jan. 19, whereby teachers perceived board member Katy Frisch’s remarks as blaming and shaming staff for continued quarantines and school shutdowns. Frisch had also suggested the district look to shorten or cancel spring break in an effort to mitigate the spreading of COVID-19 after a holiday period — which also was not received well by staff. While teachers contend that the alleged finger-pointing has been an issue for most of the academic year, that last meeting, for many, served as a breaking point.
“I’m going to be completely honest with you, the comments from the last board meeting absolutely catalyzed my decision to put in my two weeks’ notice on Friday,” Aspen High School Athletic Program Coordinator Larissa Bohn said Monday evening. “I do not want to be part of a system that continues to bully the people I love: teachers.”
Bohn prefaced: “My friends — these people I love — my teachers and my staff members, have been feeling bullied. I thought about what I would say to a kid if they came and asked me what to do ... I still have kids looking at me as an example.” Her advice, she said, would be to stand up to the bully and then walk away.
Frisch and her fellow board members opened the meeting Monday apologizing for what many teachers have called a “blame game” and acknowledged the teachers’ tireless efforts this academic year.
“I am sorry that my comments at the last board meeting caused stress to some and may have been demoralizing to others. This is certainly not my intention,” Frisch said.
She continued: “I was merely trying to emphasize the importance of vigilance to try to follow established protocols and mitigate the quarantines and any potential spread in our community. I was not placing blame on any individuals but calling attention to our community as a whole. I remain highly impressed with the hard work and dedication of our staff.”
Aspen Middle School teacher Kristen Zodrow — who was in quarantine last week after testing positive for COVID-19, which she believes to have contracted at the school — was the first educator to speak out Monday.
“Casting judgment and making unfounded accusations in a public forum about teacher behavior was inappropriate. I felt publicly shamed by someone who chose to use their time to criticize and embarrass instead of showcase empathy, respect and compassion,” Zodrow said. “Using this platform to assert negative judgment and provide misleading information about a teacher or group of teachers, in my opinion, was reprehensible.”
But Zodrow said that what she considers most problematic is how the board “has apparently been conditioned to turn a blind eye to this behavior.”
“I challenge our elected and appointed leaders here, as well as any other staff members and parents — our silent-majority parents — to speak up. To put a stop to this toxic, dismissive communication that’s taking place in these meetings,” Zodrow continued. “Remaining silent, instead of holding each other accountable for our words, sends the message of acceptance or agreement that disrespectful, hurtful comments about teachers and staff are OK. We teach our students every day that words matter. Let’s listen to ourselves.”
Her fellow educators echoed Zodrow’s sentiment, including longtime Aspen High School teacher Cerena Seeber, who called last week “the hardest week of my life.”
Bohn warned Monday that, without substantive changes to the workplace and board relations, she likely wouldn’t be the only one submitting a resignation.
“I just wanted to let you guys know that there are other people putting a lot more thought into their plans for leaving, and we’re about to lose a lot of good educators if we don’t all get together, like has been the messaging of this meeting.”
According to Bohn’s conversations with colleagues — as well as the results of a recent Aspen Education Association survey — teacher retention is of significant concern.
The AEA survey, which was conducted Jan. 12 to 17, revealed that 20% of respondents are planning to leave ASD or “seriously considering it.”
“While the reasons are varied, the primary concerns relate to morale and discontentment with ASD policies and procedures,” according to an update from AEA on Monday regarding the survey results.
Many Aspen School District teachers, administration and board members reminded each other on Monday that they are on the same team and ultimately share the same goals.
“From a board view, I know the teachers feel very, very frustrated. And for that, I want to also extend an apology,” board member Dwayne Romero said. “We need to regain some of your trust and we need to regain some of our relationship with you. … I endeavor to be better and to try harder to have a better ear and to come up with better solutions that get us together and not against.”