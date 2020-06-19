Though Pitkin County in May was granted a variance to state public health orders that allowed movie and live theater facilities to reopen locally, no Aspen venues are taking advantage of the opportunity.
The May 23 order, released just ahead of the transition to the Phase 2 reopening stage in the county, lists “movie and performance theaters” among the industries that may reopen in Pitkin County, even though they are banned in the statewide public health order. “Concert halls” and “music venues” however, were cited as businesses that must remain closed.
Many of Aspen’s venues serve both purposes. But, one month into the looser restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 this spring, the curtains remain closed around town.
The variance lays out specific protocols that must be met if a theater reopens. As with all businesses, a 6-foot distance must be maintained between customers. The order also requires each theater to be disinfected between movie showings and to keep a log showing that high touch surfaces and bathrooms are disinfected every two hours.
Aspen’s primary movie house, the Isis Theatre, will be open sometime in July, but its team is still working out details of how to set up social distancing and stagger seating. After being forced to close in March, the announcement that the Isis can reopen has caused a lot of quick, behind-the-scenes work, according to Natalie Eig, vice president of communications for Los Angeles-based Metropolitan Theatres Corp., which owns the Isis.
“It felt like an eternity and now all of a sudden it’s here,” Eig said.
Beyond complying with the local health orders for each community where its theaters located, the company also is at the mercy of Hollywood, which has not resumed feature film production, she said.
“There is no product as far as films right now. The studios are not releasing new product until July,” Eig said. “That’s the harder part. That we work based on the L.A. timeframe, not the rest of the country.”
That may mean that if Isis opens before new releases resume, the lineup would consist of old favorites and be programmed to fit the interests of each individual community.
“We are trying now to figure out what product we are going to put in,” she said.
To keep hungry moviegoers entertained during quarantine, Metropolitan Theaters launched an online movie rental system. Viewers can screen new releases from home through the company’s website. But there are many ways a home theater doesn’t stack up against the real thing.
“There is a vast difference between sitting on your couch and watching a movie and going and being engulfed in the sound and whole experience of a theater,” Eig said. “We are excited to open up again.”
In the El Jebel area of Eagle County, Movieland 7 has reopened and is screening classic summer films, including the majority of the “Batman” movies.
Aspen’s city-owned Wheeler Opera House also screens movies as part of its overall offerings, but the venue will stay shuttered throughout the summer this year. Nancy Lesley, interim executive director of the Wheeler Opera House, said the number of hurdles to comply with the order add up to make it more effective to take the opportunity to work on building improvements over trying to retrofit the experience for COVID-19 precautions.
“Each person would need to stay six feet away from the next. A large facility becomes pretty small when you take these two factors into account. Without knowing the relationship of the patrons ... seating and configuring seating becomes almost impossible,” Lesley said.
She said when calculating gathering size and the space needed for social distancing, including the presence of staff and performers, the crowd size for any event would be greatly limited. She also expressed concern about maintaining social distancing and sanitization in the theater’s bathroom facilities.
“Therefore staff will continue to monitor the public health orders and open when it’s safe for both staff and the public,” Lesley said.
Aspen’s prominent live-performance venue, the Belly Up, has remained shuttered as well. While music venues are treated differently than live theaters in the variance, in the past the space has hosted movie screenings and other types of live performances.
Erin Heintz, marketing director for the Belly Up, declined to comment on the venue’s reopening, saying that for now they are on standby and monitoring public health recommendations.
A message on the Belly Up website announcing the venue’s closure this spring states: “As longtime members of this community, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees, artists and customers.” Currently, the first show with tickets available for purchase is Pat Green, scheduled for July 19.
As indoor theaters remain closed indefinitely, there is an effort throughout the county to begin offering outdoor screenings of family classics, including events at the Buttermilk parking lot and in Basalt.