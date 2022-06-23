Tuesday was Explore Booksellers new general manager Jason Jefferies’ first day on the job.
Jefferies describes himself as “mostly growing up in the Carolinas,” with stops in Indianapolis and West Virginia. He has managed bookstores in San Francisco and spent the last 10 years at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh, North Carolina, with the last four as general manager.
His last day at Quail Ridge was June 10, and a week later, he and his wife, Claire, and their 6-year-old son, Van, packed up their belongings and drove across the country to Aspen. And while Jefferies took the Explore position a couple of months ago, the family waited until Van finished kindergarten to make the physical move.
His first visit to Aspen was when he came for his job interview. Jefferies’ first impression of Aspen?
“I immediately fell in love,” he said. “You know, how could you not — it’s a beautiful area. It’s gotta be one of the most beautiful areas in the world.”
Jefferies is bringing his “Bookin’” podcast to Aspen. The idea for the podcast, hosted by Jefferies, was born about four years ago at Quail Ridge Books. Initiated as a way to promote the store’s author events, he said, “We had so many authors coming through that I wanted to be able to talk to them about their books and ask some things that were kind of outside the box.”
Enter 2020, when the pandemic stopped authors from touring for book signings, then “podcasts and Zoom events became the bread and butter of the publishing industry,” he said.
Jeffries added, “For me, the podcast was fantastic because I got to speak to some of my heroes, people I never imagined being able to have conversations with before.”
The podcast’s audience has mushroomed since its beginnings.
“The very first episode of the podcast was with the National Book Critics Circle Award-winning author, Ben Fountain, when we had about 100 listeners and now we're almost to the 200th episode, and we have a subscriber base of a little over 25,000 people right now,” Jefferies shared.
The weekly (on Mondays) podcasts will continue under the auspices of Explore and promises to be an exciting offering to store patrons. As he said, “Explore was interested in carrying those conversations forward and having the podcast continue, so I’m glad that they're interested and I'm happy to keep it going.”
Jefferies shared some of his favorite Bookin’ interviews.
“I had a very long interview with National Book Award-winning author and Guggenheim Fellow William T. Vollmann, where we went over his entire career and all of his books. He writes across the spectrum of fiction and nonfiction. At the time, he thought he was dying of cancer. Thankfully, his cancer went into remission, and he’s healthy now, but he gave a fantastic interview.”
He admitted to “being a fanboy” when, in late 2020, he interviewed Jeff Tweedy, singer-songwriter and frontman for the band Wilco, about his newly-published book, “How to Write One Song: Loving the Things We Create and How They Love Us Back.”
“I’m never nervous in the interviews with authors, but I was for that one,” Jefferies said.
He reflected on how the pandemic affected independent booksellers.
“The pandemic has made us rethink a lot of things about how we interact with our communities. Explore Booksellers has been here forever, and my last bookstore in North Carolina had been open for 36 years, so they're obviously pillars of the community, but the way folks have rallied around these shops to keep them going it's been amazing, and it's been beautiful to see.
“I’ve just always loved books and have grown up with books. My grandmother was a school teacher, so from a very young age, she always instilled a love of reading, traveling, and exploring different parts of the world,” he said.
His plans for Explore include the idea of the salon, with its roots in ancient Greece and Rome, where conversations and an exchange of ideas can take place.
“…We are hopefully shaking the backside of this pandemic off, renewing the focus on Explore Booksellers, as a community hub. Not only as a place to come buy books but a place to gather and have conversations, including seeing your favorite authors,” Jefferies said.
Explore will host a series of Banned Books Book Club monthly events, starting at 5 p.m. on June 28 with Toni Morrison’s debut novel “The Bluest Eye.” The sessions will be held online or in-person at Explore, 221 E. Main St.
Jefferies said the Book Club is essential in today’s censorship-frenzied climate because “to remove books from public and school libraries, because of ideas that someone doesn't agree with in this very specific moment, is alarming.”
Jefferies cited a recent ban in a Tennessee school district of Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel, “Maus,” and cautioned, “That's dangerous when you start censoring people in that way.”
Of his lifelong interest in books and working in bookstores, Jefferies said, “It's just always something that has been a part of my life and thankfully, people are willing to pay me to do it because I would do it for free otherwise.”
He encouraged people to stop by Explore, saying, “I look forward to meeting everyone in this community, and I hope that folks will come in the store and introduce themselves to me.”