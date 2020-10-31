Like all local retail, the Aspen Thrift store closed its doors in March. It was set to reopen again next week, but Pitkin County’s rising COVID-19 cases will keep the nonprofit operation shuttered indefinitely.
Just like in the spring, the decision came down to the health and safety of the more-than 150 volunteers who help run the store.
”Given everything you hear and read, it just didn’t seem like the right time,” said Shauna Young, co-president of the organization.
In her mid-60s, Young is one of the younger volunteers.
“It’s hard to put our older volunteers in any kind of risk for any reason. We are just a high-risk group,” she said.
But should case numbers dwindle or health orders scale back restrictions, Young said they are ready and able to open right away, having spent most of the year putting in a number of safety contingency plans.
“We really tried hard to do everything we could, and that’s part of why it took us so long to think about reopening. Because we wanted to have every possible safety protocol in place,” she said.
There are hand-sanitizing stations throughout the three-story building, plexiglass shields for the cashiers, and they installed plasma air filters and UV lights in the ductwork that kill all viruses as air circulates.
A community resource
While the all-female volunteer crew that keeps the Aspen Thrift Store thriving are all of a singular demographic, the customers are anything but.
The young Aspen Skiing Co. workers who are in town for just one season will outfit themselves with skiwear. Locals will come in to spruce up their wardrobe, pick up home goods or, in any other year, desperately raid the Halloween section for a perfect last-minute costume. Young said the children’s clothing section is a resource for new families and Aspen’s Hispanic population, and even tourists make it a stopping point on their Aspen to-do list.
“The demographic is really anybody who comes to Aspen,” she said.
Knowing the resource the shop is in the community made it a hard decision to close in March at the outset of the pandemic, Young continued, and has motivated the team to get the store back up and running.
“We know people depend on us. Where can you shop in Aspen? The Thrift Shop really does provide that for a lot of people from the community and we know that and we want to do that, but we just don’t feel like we can given the situation right now,” she said.
And it’s not just the bargain hunters that are losing out as the store remains closed. For the last 50 years, as sales come in, $75,000 is reserved for college scholarships for seniors in the valley. With only two months of operations this year, however, the Thrift Store is instead asking for direct donations from the community for the first time.
“That’s not how we really operate — we make money by selling stuff. But times are odd,” Young said.
Five scholarships are awarded each year: three to Aspen High students, and one each in Basalt and Carbondale.
With three weeks remaining in their Face It! Scholarships Matter! virtual fundraising campaign, the Thrift Store still has $70,000 left to raise. Those interested are asked to send in their old graduation photos or a photo of an upcoming grad, and the pictures will become a collage in the celebrated window display.
“We want to continue the scholarships even though we are closed,” Young said.
Feels like home
Young said that often the desire for community service is what first brings new volunteers in. Along with providing affordable staples for local families, the Thrift Store also keeps goods from entering the landfill. Anything that doesn’t go out on the racks locally gets sent to large thrift stores in Pueblo and Cañon City.
“First and foremost, people want to help their community,” Young said. “You are doing something good, and you are doing something good for the environment.”
What ends up happening, though — through long shifts receiving donations while outdoors in the cold, sorting and pricing the goods or helping customers throughout the store — is that close friendships are formed.
“I think it’s mostly because their friends are there, why they keep coming back,” Young suggested. “Because it’s pretty darn hard work.”
Though she grew up in the valley, Young left for decades and only moved back recently. Being a volunteer at the Thrift Store is what made it home again.
“Even though I’m from here, when you move away, it’s hard to reconnect. And I was instantly connected,” she said.
While the store remains closed, the camaraderie between the 150 “older demographic” women remains strong. There is a monthly newsletter, Zoom hangouts, and regular check-ins with coworkers when they would have otherwise been on a shift together.
“The volunteers really are very fond and committed to each other,” Young said.
Opening day
At this point, Young won’t venture a guess as to when the Aspen Thrift Store will open its doors again. Even when shoppers can return, it will likely just be available one or two days a week, with another day or two for drop-offs.
Young said it is important that everyone in the organization agrees by consensus that it’s OK to reopen, but she also acknowledged that the threat of the novel coronavirus will cut down the volunteer pool.
“Everybody has a different situation, depending on their health and who they live with, what their level of risk acceptance is,” she said.
And she is wary of false starts going into an unknown winter season with rising community spread.
“Things were changing so rapidly, and we just didn’t want to open and then have to close again,” she said.
But behind the scenes, all the systems are in place for a safe shopping experience — and when it’s time, the doors will open again.
“We’ve really done everything,” Young said.