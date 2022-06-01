The Aspen Times and luxury hotel investor Vladislav Doronin have reached a settlement in their legal dispute, with the latter moving to dismiss the defamation lawsuit against the newspaper.
“Plaintiff Vladislav Doronin (“Plaintiff”) hereby notifies the Court that Plaintiff and Swift Communications LLC (“Defendant”) have agreed to settle this matter. Plaintiff hereby further provides notice pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 41 of the dismissal of this action with prejudice, and respectfully requests that the Court so order,” the May 27 motion reads.
When reached on Tuesday, Allison Pattillo, publisher of The Aspen Times, said the organization did not yet have a comment on the matter.
At the heart of the legal complaint filed April 13: a series of published items ranging from a letter to the editor, news articles, a column and an editorial printed by the newspaper which the defendant felt mischaracterized him in a defamatory light. Namely, that the Soviet-born Swedish billionaire was a Russian oligarch — and that the paper incorrectly, to the point of libel, linked the timing of his $76.25 million investment in a near-acre parcel of land initially approved by Aspen voters for the proposed Gorsuch Haus development with the timing of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
One letter to the editor, penned by Basalt resident and published on March 22, was a centerpiece of the complaint.
“Mr. Doronin, through counsel, requested that Defendant correct the Letter’s falsehoods, but Defendant refused. Instead, The Aspen Times has chosen to weaponize the widespread negative sentiment toward the Russian Federation (‘Russia’) and sensationalize a false narrative that targets Mr. Doronin simply because he was born in what is today Russia in order to attack the development of a luxury resort in Aspen,” the original complaint outlined.
Though terms of the settlement are private, The Aspen Times’ changes to the published items in question indicate that the initial corrections to the record that Doronin sought have been made. For instance, Grauer’s letter has been removed from the newspaper’s online records: “Editor’s Note: This article has been removed to ensure The Aspen Times’ standards for accuracy and fairness.”
For his part, Grauer was happy to see the lawsuit dismissed, though he stands by his initial criticisms of the group comprising Norway Island LLC, the developer that initially proposed the plans for the Gorsuch Haus and were deeply involved in the local campaign to sway voters in March 2019 to approve the project’s entitlements (it passed in a referendum by 26 votes). The entitlements were then sold to Doronin’s Miami-based MKO Group in March.
“I was pleased to read on a federal court website this morning that the allegations and claims by Vladislav Dorinin’s attorneys that I had defamed him in my letter of March 22 to The Aspen Times had been dismissed, along with the lawsuit against Swift Communications,” Grauer said Tuesday. “But this does not allay my concerns that a large segment of the public believes that deceit was used by the original developers — [Bryan] Pearson, [Jim] DeFrancia and [Jeff] Gorsuch — in representations to the public and various official city bodies about their intentions for development.”
Grauer’s letter went on to cite an Aspen Times online poll, in which he says “884 individuals believed that they were deceived in the approval process…”
By June 2019, the Norway Island partners were pitching their vision for the Gorsuch Haus development — part of the larger Lift One corridor project — seeking outside investment to fund construction of the 81-key, 64,000-square-foot lodge at the base of Aspen Mountain.
“There could be a sale to build it,” Gorsuch said at the time. “My commitment is I am going to be involved from the get-go all the way through to what we are going to build.”
But when news came of the $76.25 million sale to Doronin’s MKO Group, it sent shockwaves through the community. Doronin, in an interview with the Aspen Daily News, admitted that he was personally reeling from the newfound suspicion with which he’d been met in the weeks following the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine, emphasizing that he’d renounced his Soviet citizenship in 1986. And though he founded real estate development company Capital Group in 1993 in Moscow, he divested from his business between 2013 and 2014, at which point he became chair and CEO of luxury hotelier Aman.
Now, he looks forward to starting fresh with the Aspen community, he said in a statement.
“We have reached a settlement with The Aspen Times, which means we have dismissed the legal proceedings,” he said. “I look forward to focusing wholeheartedly on building long-term relationships with the community in Aspen as we continue the pre-development phase of the project.”
As for the other news stories and the editorial included in the complaint, they now begin with the same editor’s note: “This article has been edited to remove/amend statements that do not meet The Aspen Times’ standards for accuracy, fairness and objectivity in its news reporting. The Aspen Times regrets such mistakes and works to correct them promptly.”
Though Swift Communications was the plaintiff named in the original complaint, the publishing company was acquired by West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers on Dec. 31. In a May 15 farewell column, former Aspen Times Editor-in-Chief David Krause outlined several personal reasons for his departure — including a serious health scare in the early months of the year — but didn’t shy away from including the new ownership among his inspirations for seeking his next professional chapter.
“For those wondering, here are my answers to the questions people have had the past few weeks: If you didn’t have this heart thing would you be leaving? Yes, I wasn’t feeling the vibe with our new group before the docs found my condition. (I did write a column after the sale was announced that I would remain cautiously optimistic; I wanted to give it a few months, first.)
“If you had the old ownership and this heart thing came up, would you be leaving? Hard to say, but probably not,” he wrote.