The Aspen City Council unanimously adopted a resolution during their regular meeting on Tuesday that will award inflation-relief grants to health and human services nonprofits and early childhood education organizations.
The grants will go to 33 nonprofits that have received city grants in the last three years, as well as two licensed child care providers within city limits, and will be rolled out as a rapid-relief program. City Manager Sara Ott, who made the request of the council to adopt the resolution, said that she has spoken with several executive directors of health and human services and child care organizations over the last few months and has noticed that inflation has taken a toll on the programs.
“I’m noticing a trend of two issues that are not favorable in these situations,” she said. “Of course, we know inflation has been between 7-8%, and at the same time, we’re seeing the demand for services and these nonprofits increase at a significant rate. So we’re dealing with some basic human needs that are becoming difficult to fully meet with the increased costs of labor, food, transportation, housing — some basic, basic items.”
In a memorandum, Ott wrote that the funds would be given in a one-time grant, and that they would be available to organizations that have experienced inflationary pressures that have increased demand for services and/or reduced organizational capacity.
The process will include review and approval of grant awards by volunteers on the city’s grant steering committee, which oversees the grants program, prior to final approval by the city council. Staff recommended that applications be accepted between Nov. 1-18, and that the grants steering committee present funding recommendations to the council on Dec. 13. Funds for approved grants would be dispersed between Dec. 14-21. The program would implement an accelerated grant timeline for inflation relief. Ott also noted that the final funding amount will be a result of the overall program budget and demonstrated need.
The grants would come out of the city’s general fund for health and human services organizations, and from the Kids First fund for child care providers. Both revenues are above the city’s established reserve policies, and Ott wrote that they can support the one-time grants without being negatively impacted.
Council members were widely supportive of the program and approved the resolution within minutes and without debate. Councilman John Doyle said that he believes it is the government’s job to help the neediest among the community and gave his full support.
“This is absolutely a feel-good usage of our community’s funds and good stewards of those organizations that do so much for us,” Mayor Torre added.
Councilwoman Rachel Richards added that she appreciated Ott’s initiative to look into the topic and bring it back to the council.
“It shows the responsiveness of the city to the real needs,” she said. “It’s acknowledging the strain that they’re all [under] and offering what we can.”
City staff is now working to individually contact the 33 previous health and human services grantees and the two child care providers that are eligible for the rapid-relief program. Ott said that the applications are being handled this way to avoid confusion with other traditional grant programs.
For more information about the city’s grants programs, visit aspen.gov/383/grants.