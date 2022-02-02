Aspen City Council supported city staff’s proposal on Tuesday to begin working this month on community outreach and policy discussions in response to the city’s temporary moratorium on short-term rentals and residential development.
Staff asked council members at the Tuesday work session to review a proposed work plan and timeline that will include a series of conversations with community members and stakeholders, as well as public hearings and council meetings stretching into June to address the issues that led to the passage of the moratorium on Dec. 8. They also asked the council to try to reach an agreement on policy analysis direction, identify what might be missing from the proposal and identify items that should be removed from the plan.
“It is our intention tonight to have a robust discussion around work that the community development department and some of our sister agencies will be taking on in the 2022 residential and short-term rental moratorium,” said Phillip Supino, community development director.
The work plan includes an outline for community engagement, a project timeline and four overarching areas the policy will use to guide its policy direction: STRs, the pace and scale of free-market residential development and redevelopment, promotion of affordable housing opportunities and development procedures within the land use code.
In a memorandum, Supino and Principal Long-Range Planner Ben Anderson said that the city has already begun compiling a list of community members who have expressed interest in being involved in moratorium discussions. In the coming weeks and with the help of consultants, the city will conduct a series of one-on-one interviews with stakeholders, focus groups and discussions with specific opportunities for those with professional expertise to share their insights with the city.
“I think the community members’ experience is going to depend on where they live, who they are, what they do for a living and how they choose to plug in the process,” Supino said. “We have strategies and tactics that we are developing with (consultants) Design Workshop and City Explained assistance to tailor the experience, tailor the strategy and tactics to different constituencies in the community.”
For example, he said, if someone is a longtime resident and development industry professional, the city would engage with that person both as a general resident and a professional, and invite them to inform staff about their knowledge.
Councilmember John Doyle said the city should make an effort to inform the public that officials would like to see STRs along public transportation lines and educate the community further on why the moratorium came to be.
Councilmember Skippy Mesirow added that it would be best to invite the public to speak up despite conflicts and differences of opinion.
“In functioning political cultures that are trusting, conflict is actually a great opportunity to collectively bring our best different ideas together and emerge with something that’s greater than the sum of our parts,” he said. “I believe our opportunity to model that in this really, really generationally important process is going to be key to us all getting to ‘yeses’ at the end of this.”
The city hopes to have ordinances in place by June 8 that will regulate STRs and residential development and redevelopment. Until then, staff plans to visit city council almost weekly beginning in March to discuss the legislative process. On March 22, staff plans to propose the specific policy outcomes that will become those ordinances. Mesirow asked why that date would be so important.
“Anytime we propose an amendment to the code, the first step in the process is policy resolution,” Anderson said. “It’s done in a public hearing. It is a chance for staff to propose a course of action.”
The policy resolution process will also be the city’s opportunity to make sure the council and staff are in agreement on the work that has been done and will eventually lead to ordinances. Over the next several months, staff will examine amendments to policies on areas such as demolition and the impacts that redevelopment has on the environment, and expanding a credit program for affordable housing.
Councilmember Rachel Richards said she was concerned about the city’s ability to house its workforce locally and the response to STRs across the Roaring Fork Valley. Supino said he didn’t think the city could tackle a regional approach to STRs in just the remaining four months of the moratorium.
Mesirow said he was supportive of staff’s efforts to further promote affordable housing and that he thought the community would be too.
“In 10-plus years of having conversations every damn day about housing, there’s two questions I’ve almost never received a ‘no’ to,” he said. “Do we need a housing program? Two people said ‘no’, everyone I’ve ever met other than that gets it, and they’re like, ‘Yes, we do.’ The next one is, if we could have affordable housing without development, or if we could have it with new development, would you prefer the non-development? I’ve never heard anyone say ‘no’ to that. Everyone says ‘yes’ to that. It’s just such an obvious lay-up for our community.”
Staff will return to council on March 1 to provide its next update on community discussions and policy analysis. Anderson said those efforts will begin “immediately,” and community members can expect to see messaging from the city about next steps very soon.