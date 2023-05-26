Aspen will once again be on the International Skiing Federation World Cup calendar next year as announced early Thursday morning.
According to a post from the FIS Alpine World Cup Tour Facebook page, the men’s giant slalom and slalom will be back in Aspen on March 2 and 3, 2024, the penultimate stop in the season before the World Cup finals in Saalbach, Austria.
The schedule marks a pivot in events in Aspen from this year, which included two downhills and a super-G across the three days. Aspen Skiing Co. Senior Vice President John Rigney said they were open to hosting either speed or tech events, whatever got Aspen back on the calendar.
“We just had speed and I think the idea of mixing it up with tech gives a different flavor. If you look back to the finals in ‘17, everyone loved every aspect of the races, so I think it’s the best of both worlds,” Rigney said. “This year we did not get to see the tech specialists, so it will be a blast to see the best in the world in slalom and GS charging down Aspen Mountain. It really is an exciting format and to pack the bottom of the hill on a beautiful March day sounds pretty appealing to me.”
Aspen was not listed on the women’s schedule, who will only come to the United States Nov. 25-26 in Killington, Vermont.
The World Cup returned to America’s Downhill this year after a five-year hiatus following the 2017 finals. The hill saw some history in its return to the circuit, even if day one was canceled due to weather. Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, just hours after his then-girlfriend, now-wife and local favorite Mikaela Shiffrin clinched the overall women’s season title, became the first skier to win six downhill events in a single season.
From the fan perspective, the people showed up. On March 4, SkiCo announced the highest number of single-day skiers on Aspen Mountain ever, breaking 5,000 people. The excitement and draw of the World Cup played a part in that.
“There was a lot of great energy in and throughout town,” Rigney said. “We do it to support the sport and wanting to see snowsports grow in North America, but we also do it because we know it means the world to this community.”
Aspen will be the third American stop on the tour immediately following Palisades Tahoe on Feb. 24-25 and Beaver Creek Dec. 1-3. Downhillers and super-G racers will also compete in Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada, on Nov. 25-26.
Athletes had previously expressed a desire to consolidate all American races into one trip to keep from having to travel back and forth to Europe. That was not achieved in this calendar.
“I hope we can find a good solution,” Kilde said in March. “Having to travel two times a year is a bit of a hassle, but I think if we could make sort of an American tour and have Aspen in that would be really cool.”
Palisades Tahoe will also only feature the slalom and giant slalom, bringing more of the technical racers. Odermatt won the giant slalom crystal globe for the season, but slalom winner Lucas Braathen of Norway did not compete in Aspen this year.
The season begins in Solden, Austria, on Oct 28-29 for both men and women and concludes with the finals in Saalbach March 16-24.
For Aspen, Rigney hopes this opens a new chapter of regularly being on the World Cup tour after a half-decade away.
“Aspen deserves to be on the calendar on a regular basis,” Rigney said. “We have such a long and storied history with racing at the highest levels and our fans are great, but the racers love it and they are the ones that deserve the opportunity to come to this amazing town and tear down that iconic course.”