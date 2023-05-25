Aspen will once again be on the International Skiing Federation World Cup calendar next year as announced early Thursday morning.
According to a post from the FIS Alpine World Cup Tour Facebook page, the men’s giant slalom and slalom will be back in Aspen on March 2 and 3, 2024, the penultimate stop in the season before the World Cup finals in Saalbach, Austria.
The schedule marks a pivot in events in Aspen from this year, which included two downhills and a super-G across the three days.
Aspen was not listed on the women’s schedule, who will only come to the United States Nov. 25-26 in Killington, Vermont.
The World Cup returned to America’s Downhill this year after a five-year hiatus following the 2017 World Cup finals. The hill saw some history in its return to the circuit, even if day one was canceled due to weather. Sweden’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, just hours after his then-girlfriend, now-wife and local favorite Mikaela Shiffrin clinched the overall women’s season title, became the first skier to win six downhill events in a single season.
Aspen will be the third American stop on the tour immediately following Palisades Tahoe on Feb. 24-25 and Beaver Creek Dec. 1-3. Athletes had previously expressed a desire to consolidate all American races into one trip to keep from having to travel back and forth to Europe. That was not achieved in this calendar.
“I hope we can find a good solution,” Kilde said in March. “Having to travel two times a year is a bit of a hassle but I think if we could make sort of an American tour and have Aspen in that would be really cool.
The season begins in Solden, Austria, on Oct. 28-29 for both men and women and conclude with the World Championships in Saalbach March 16-24.
This story will be updated.