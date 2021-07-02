In what was a competitive process, the Aspen International Mountain Foundation announced this week its selection — alongside the city of Aspen and state of Colorado — as host to the sixth annual United Nations Mountain Partnership Global Meeting in 2022.
The year-long evaluation period, conducted by the Mountain Partnership Secretariat in Rome, yielded four finalists: AIMF, the Canadian Mountain Network, Eurac Research in Italy and the Romanian National Agency for Mountain Areas. AIMF’s proposal was selected after receiving 71% of the Mountain Partnership steering committee’s vote.
“The Mountain Partnership is a United Nations voluntary alliance of 60 mountain countries and more than 400 intergovernmental organizations and NGOs dedicated to improving the lives of mountain peoples and protecting mountain environments around the world,” an AIMF press release explains.
Founded in 2002, the Mountain Partnership addresses the challenges facing mountain regions by “tapping the wealth and diversity of resources from and between its members to stimulate concrete initiatives at all levels that will ensure improved quality of life and environments in the world’s mountain regions.”
The two-and-a-half day global meeting, to be held at the Aspen Institute campus, will establish the Mountain Partnership agenda and high-level advocacy goals for the next four years. In addition to member sessions, the meeting will feature daily side-events on topics related to sustainable mountain development, including climate change, ecotourism and water conservation. U.S. policy makers and outdoor industry executives will be invited to participate and develop action items in concert with key officials from North America and around the world.
“Seventy percent of the world’s fresh water comes from mountains,” AIMF President Karinjo DeVore said in a statement. “Sustaining mountain environments and the availability of this vital resource is critical to resolving the global climate crisis. This meeting of Mountain Partnership members is an important opportunity to develop and share action plans to protect mountains and the global environment.”
The gathering will culminate with a public keynote address and panel discussions with representatives from throughout North America and globally. Afterwards, members will travel to Telluride, where the Telluride Institute will introduce them to its global sustainability initiatives and Colorado’s Ute indigenous culture.