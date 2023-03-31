Aspen City Council gave the go-ahead on Tuesday for the city in collaboration with Aspen Ideas Festival to paint a temporary mural on the pavement in front of the Wheeler Opera House this summer.
The mural painting will be a pilot project to test how art can be facilitated in Aspen’s public spaces. The city is working to develop a public art plan, which will include a community engagement and education component to involve the public in what Aspen’s program could look like. The mural will be painted the weekend before Aspen Ideas Fest, which is scheduled for June 24-30, and although the festival will choose an artist to create the piece, the community will be invited to help paint it.
The council was supportive of the project although they had concerns about some of the details. Mayor Torre said it sounded like a great opportunity.
“There’s only a few ways that this could go bad,” he said. “Let’s make sure it doesn’t, because this is extremely exciting. This is something that this council’s been talking about for four years, so it’s a great opportunity.”
Torre added that he appreciated the chance to ask questions and discuss because public art can be a “touchy subject,” but he had nothing but great hopes.
“When it goes bad, it goes really bad. When it goes good, it goes great,” he said.
The mural was inspired by public art projects in other Colorado communities like Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. PJ Murray, project manager, said that Aspen is modeling its mural after what has worked well in Boulder and Fort Collins.
Councilman Ward Hauenstein said he liked what Boulder has done with their crosswalks and streets, but he asked staff to address some concerns about the slipperiness and safety of the paint, the proposed location on the intersection of Hyman Avenue and Mill Street, and what the project will look like.
“Being a bicyclist … I know how slippery some of the paint on the streets can be when it rains so I want to make sure that any paint that is being used for these art projects is not going to get really slippery in the summertime,” he said.
Murray said that the city of Fort Collins recommended using a slip-resistant aggregate material to the surface of the asphalt and Aspen plans to do so. The street will also be closed off for street sweeping, power-washing and layout and painting once the project begins.
As for the project location, Murray said the corner of East Hyman Avenue and North Mill Street stood out.
“It’s an iconic intersection,” she said. “We have the dancing fountain, the ped malls end here, and the Wheeler Opera House, which is definitely a hub for arts within our community, and this is a public art piece, so we found that fitting.”
Murray added that the intersection sees a high volume of pedestrian traffic but not as much vehicular activity, which means the project will not be worn down by vehicles and will last longer for people to see.
Councilwoman Rachel Richards also asked about whether there would be risks to the water quality when the paint begins to wash away and enters the city’s stormwater system. Murray said the artist will use a specific low-toxicity, lead-free type of paint that will be safer for the city’s rivers and streams. She added that the project team will be required to dispose of all the materials in a safe and appropriate way.
The mural has not been designed yet, but Murray said that it will be laid out in a paint-by-numbers style so that the community can help fill it in.
“The intention of this whole project is that it’s a community event, and we would love to see many community members show up,” she said. “We’re really excited to host this.”