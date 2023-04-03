Aspen will oppose a bill that was introduced in the Colorado General Assembly on March 22 that seeks to create more housing in communities across the state and involves the state in local land use and zoning laws.
Senate Bill 23-213, also referred to as More Housing Now, would legalize the building of more housing types and reduce building limitations for homeowners. It would mainly target urban communities, but Aspen is one of 15 towns identified as rural resort job center municipalities that would also be heavily impacted.
“The bill doesn’t address affordability in mountain communities,” City Manager Sara Ott said in an Aspen City Council meeting last week. “It’s based on the premise that increased supply equals affordability, and it’s just not the case for these 15 communities singled out.”
In addition to up-zoning, the bill would require a rulemaking from the Department of Local Affairs, housing needs assessments to be submitted every five years beginning at the end of 2024 and plans to be submitted every five years beginning at the end of 2026. It also regulates and affects accessory dwelling units as a use-by-right, middle housing such as multifamily properties between two and six units and key transit corridors. Municipalities would need to identify through the housing needs assessment how they would meet the needs of the community.
Aspen will work closely with the Colorado Association of Ski Towns to oppose the bill. The other 14 CAST municipalities that are listed on the bill are Avon, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Durango, Frisco, Glenwood Springs, Mountain Village, Silverthorne, Snowmass Village, Steamboat Springs, Telluride, Vail and Winter Park.
CAST will work to develop a strategy to delay the bill’s progress through the Colorado General Assembly. Aspen council members also supported a delay strategy and taking more time to discuss the bill with entities like CAST and others involved. SB23-213 is scheduled to appear before the state senate’s Local Government and Housing committee on Thursday.
Councilwoman Rachel Richards said she could not support the bill for many reasons, including the pace at which it is moving through the legislature without being discussed at length. She also contested that the bill would affect local water rights by requiring more ADUs, and would encourage as much growth as possible as quickly as possible without deed restrictions or work requirements.
“That’s not going to do it for us, or the Front Range,” she said. “We’ve been trying to focus on the concept of how do you create housing and house your workforce and your community in a non-development model, in a model that’s not like that, and this is saying the exact opposite of that.”
She said she also worried about giving control of local planning and zoning to the state.
“This effectively ends growth control or growth management of any sort in Colorado,” she said. “So we can focus on our own region and what it does to us this year in this bill, but once we’ve turned local control of planning and zoning over to the state of Colorado for us, we don’t know what next year’s bill is going to be, or the bill after that, or the bill after that, because suddenly now the state will be doing your local zoning.”
Councilman Ward Hauenstein also objected to the state’s mandate of control over local governments and called it “new federalism.” He said his worry was not knowing what will be mandated next.
Councilman Skippy Mesirow said he saw several “really big red flags” in the bill. For example, he said any new up-zoning including ADUs must come with a deed restriction and occupancy requirements, which the bill does not include.
“That to me is 100% required for anything else to move forward,” he said. “I would like to see this postponed to do our homework and to do this right.”
Aspen will participate with CAST and others to support opposing the bill unless it is amended, with the possibility of opposing it outright in the future depending on developments.