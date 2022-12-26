Aspen will ring in the New Year on Dec. 31 with a fun-filled day of community events followed by an evening fireworks show for the whole family.
After two years of less-than-ideal conditions — first a pandemic followed by harsh weather conditions last year — the city of Aspen is hoping that spirits will be high for New Year’s Eve 2023. The events will begin at noon and wrap up at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 31, ensuring that all members of the family can make it downtown in time for the celebration. Events will kick off in Sister Cities Plaza with four s’more-making stations, cups of hot chocolate from Paradise Bakery and spectacles by street performers. Magicians, stilt walkers and winter fairies will wander the pedestrian mall, where local vendors will also be set up at booths.
“Our push was to have it be more family-focused,” said Wesy Armour-Cook, special events assistant manager for the city. “The idea was either you’re coming home after that — maybe the babysitter is coming over and you’re getting ready for dinner, or you’re sticking with the family theme, and you can head out and go ice skating.”
From 3 tp 6 p.m., ice skating and skate rentals will be free at the Aspen Ice Garden on Hyman Avenue. At 6 p.m., those who don’t have dinner reservations to get to can purchase tickets to the Justin Willman Magic Show at the Wheeler Opera House. Tickets start at $25. The main event, a 15-minute fireworks show, will take place at 8 p.m. at the base of Aspen Mountain.
While the New Year’s Eve fireworks are a main attraction, Armour-Cook said she hopes that people will take time throughout the day to visit the Sister Cities tent downtown to learn what the celebration is all about. The city will spend the day spreading information about Aspen’s Sister Cities program and the seven cities around the world that partner with Aspen to promote peace and cultural understanding: Abetone, Italy; Chamonix, France; Bariloche, Argentina; Davos, Switzerland; Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany; Shimukappu, Japan; and Queenstown, New Zealand. Representatives from Sister Cities will be at the tent to start conversations with visitors and talk about the program, Armour-Cook said.
“Here, we’re very city-focused and community-focused, however our relationships with our international sister cities is our push,” she said. “We promote them and help them out, we’ve done ski patrol exchanges, and we currently have a Queenstown girl in an exchange program. She’s in high school and staying with an Aspen family. So we have a lot of international relations with these people.”
As the Sister Cities tent will be the main hub of New Year’s Eve activities, there will be no better spot to make New Year’s resolutions. People who stop by the tent for a cup of hot chocolate can participate in a new event to help ring in the new year.
“Last year we did ‘Trash the Past,’ where you write down something you want to be done with,” Armour-Cook said. “Moving forward, since we’re doing hot cocoa, we were thinking of doing, ‘What would you like to fill your cup with in 2023?’ You can write down what you’d like to fill your cup with, drink to that and cheers to that.”
Following the events in Aspen, another fireworks show will be held at 10 p.m. in the Snowmass Base Village. For more information, visit aspenspecialevents.com.