The city of Aspen’s park rental and special events policies are due for a makeover, and that is in the works following Aspen City Council’s Monday work session.
The council provided feedback on the updated policies on Monday, which will be refined into a trial period and eventually adopted into the municipal code. As park rentals and special event activity has increased in recent years, city staff said it felt like now was the time to give the matter some attention. Primarily, the new policies will define park rentals and special events more clearly, and differentiate between the two.
“This really has to do with this idea that historically, we treated everything as a special event,” said Matt Kuhn, parks director. “From a small birthday party to Food & Wine, it fell into the special event category. As you can imagine, that creates problems and some challenges, kind of this one-size-fits-all approach. So we’ve defined two unique policies that work in parallel, and we’ve defined some metrics that will ensure that these are clear to the community and serve the functions and the desires of the community.”
Under the new policy, park rentals will include any event that is four hours or less in duration, and will allow a maximum of 125 participants. Park rentals will also only be allowed to have limited infrastructure, such as yoga mats or pop-up tents, and will be booked 90 days or less in advance.
Commercial rentals of parks will also be allowed with a new commercial fee that will cost $25 per day. Hourly rental fees will also be implemented.
Special events, on the other hand, will be categorized into two levels. Level one events would have no alcohol use, no street closures, less than 250 people, limited infrastructure and would last one day. Level two events would include at least one of the following: alcohol sales or distribution, street or park closures, multiple-day duration, significant infrastructure and more than 250 people including vendors, staff and volunteers.
For the park rentals, council members said they would like to see fairness reflected in the rental fees and appreciated that the rentals would be non-exclusive.
Special Events and Marketing Director Nancy Lesley said that the biggest change to the special events application and policy would be that events would need to be open to the public. Exclusive events could be ticketed, she said, because there are spaces available in the private sector for those types of events.
Councilman Ward Hauenstein brought up the Palm Tree Music Festival that was held over the weekend in Rio Grande Park and asked if there should be an accelerated fee for larger events like it. Councilwoman Rachel Richards mentioned that back in September when the council approved the concert, part of the deal was that there would be a similar concert in the summer that was free to the public.
“I do remember saying I expect this to be of similar caliber in terms of who’s playing that you’re having here now,” Richards said. “So we did have some boot in the bargain, so to speak, with their permitting that time.”
City Manager Sara Ott told the council that the city is currently having that conversation with the concert producers. The council also supported having a debrief discussion to consider what worked with the concert and what didn’t.
“I know people were really happy about it,” Councilman John Doyle said. “The other thing is it was loud. I could hear the lyrics in the West End. I’m not complaining, just stating that I could hear the lyrics in the West End.”
Staff plans to return to the council in the future with special event ordinances related to the municipal code. In the meantime, more information about the updates can be found at aspencommunityvoice.com/park-rental.