It’s been a boom-boom summer season for Aspen, one that’s expected to zoom through the first half of August.
Not that all of the busyness will die out three or four weeks from now. It’ll stay steady through the end of August, pick up with the live-music offerings on Labor Day weekend and continue through the Food & Wine Classic, which is being held Sept. 10-12 this year (in lieu of its usual spot in early summer).
So say local sources who keep their eyes on such things.
“Yes, it’s been gangbusters,” said Jeff Hanle, vice president of communications for Aspen Skiing Co., which operates the Little Nell and Residences in Aspen and the Limelight hotels in Aspen and Snowmass Village. Aspen’s Limelight has been closed this summer due to renovations.
“Occupancy, business on the mountain, business at the restaurants, it’s all looking as busy as it’s ever been,” Hanle said of this summer’s activity so far.
Paid occupancy for July in Aspen-Snowmass, as of the latest report from resort tracking firm DestiMetrics, was listed at 77.1% as of bookings through June 30. Aspen’s occupancy rate was 83.1% and Snowmass was 67.1%.
Advance bookings in early July and walk-up business is expected to push the rates much higher, above 90%, which is usually the case during the summer season’s busiest month.
That compares with a 33.6% combined occupancy rate for the same month last year based on advanced bookings through the end of June 2020 — not the best comparison given the pandemic-plagued summer season, but a comparison nonetheless.
The talk around town among service-industry workers has been that Aspen hotel rooms were completely sold out this month. While that’s not exactly true, Hanle commented on SkiCo’s properties regarding the so-called July sellout: “We’re pretty darn close.”
He pointed out that the tourism season typically tapers off in mid-August when family travel activity wanes and children are readied for the new school year.
“It still is busy [in August],” Hanle said. “Weekends look very strong in September, so people should buckle up because we still have some busy times ahead of us. …Last minute bookings are still happening.”
And June was quite a month for tourism, according to the most recent DestiMetrics data. Combined occupancy was 58.6%, nearly a 200% increase over June 2020’s 19.9%. Aspen’s rate alone was 64.8%.
The DestiMetrics reservations activity report is distributed monthly among local hospitality stakeholders, accompanied by a summary co-authored by Kristi Kavanaugh, vice president of sales for Aspen Skiing Co., and Lise Adams, director of the reservations agency Stay Aspen Snowmass.
Of June, they wrote, “Despite Aspen Ideas Festival being largely virtual and the Food & Wine Classic moving to September, both resorts saw occupancies on par with years prior to the pandemic.”
June 2019’s occupancy in Aspen-Snowmass was 56.9%, slightly below last month’s rate, the summary states.
“You don’t need this report to tell you we are seeing a surge in summer business,” they wrote of the overall May-October season. “Summer occupancy is currently at 47.6% vs. just 15.1% at this same time last year. In comparison to June 30, 2019, summer occupancy on the books was at 39.4%, so [bookings are a] seismic 20% higher than in 2019.
“As predicted, we are on track to break records this summer,” the summary concludes.
Bill Tomcich, an air-travel consultant and community liaison to the airlines serving the local market, provided an addendum to the summary that reiterated what’s been previously reported: that the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is handling more commercial flights — 23 per day (24 on Saturdays) — than ever before during summer.
Demand for flights, however, did not quite keep up with the airlines’ capacity increases in June, he pointed out.
“While ASE saw record June capacity, actual passenger numbers were still slightly below 2018 and 2019 levels,” he wrote, explaining that June’s “load factors” — the percentage of passengers vs. seat capacity — “weren’t nearly as strong as they had been during the spring.”
Tomcich also said that payload restrictions affected some of the afternoon departures from the local airport during the heat of summer.
“As afternoon temperatures and density altitude increases, the maximum allowable take-off weight decreases. That is why some outbound flights may appear to be sold-out while seat maps may indicate lots of empty seats,” he wrote.
He said he heard of very few issues related to “denied boardings” at ASE, the three-letter identifier for Aspen’s airfield. That’s due in large part to the fact that both American and United, the two airlines serving the local market, scheduled plenty of flights to meet the summer’s surging demand.
“Unexpected payload restrictions [have] been quite a problem for other airports across the region during the recent hot weather,” Tomcich wrote.
A total of 45,237 passengers flew into ASE commercially in June, “a five-fold increase over last June” but an 8.8% decrease from June 2019, he said.
Starting Aug. 17, the airport will see a slight reduction to 20 commercial flights daily through Labor Day, to be followed by a total of 15 daily flights from Sept. 8 to Oct. 4, Tomcich added.