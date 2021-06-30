It’s just a conversation. The best ones aren’t always easy but certainly exciting and, hopefully, educational.
It’s fitting, then, that Quincy Shannon, who goes by Q, and Wade Hare are the kick-off presenters in Aspen Skiing Co.’s Aspen U speaker series.
Shannon will present his talk — “Juneteenth: Understanding the Nightmares in the American Dream” — at the Little Nell Grand Salon at 6 p.m. today. It’s not the culmination but rather the beginning of a next chapter in his relationship with SkiCo, and one that had an unexpected start.
“It’s actually a pretty grassroots way of even getting to a place of relationship that we do now. It was birthed in the pandemic,” Shannon recalled. “As a result of the pandemic closing the borders, Aspen — [which] normally had a pipeline of individuals for employment from South America or other places outside the country — they did not have that.”
As a result of the new dearth of J-1 visas, SkiCo reached out to the Denver area to fill the void — and also as a way to act on good intentions of inclusivity and diversity closer to home.
“This was right around the time of the George Floyd literation of the Black narrative coming to the forefront,” Shannon said.
So when his friend and at-the-time president of Urban League Young Professionals of Metropolitan Denver chapter — a role Shannon had previously held — Brandon Bruce reached out about employment opportunities in Aspen, Shannon was initially a little skeptical. One of the reasons Shannon was brought into that conversation was because he’d grown up skiing, getting into ski boots at the tender age of 3. In Aspen, that’s not unusual, but it definitely is among Black communities, he found.
So when SkiCo President and CEO Mike Kaplan and Hannah Berman — with a title of sustainability and philanthropy manager — approached the Urban League Young Professionals about creating opportunities for people in Denver’s Five Points District to come and work in Aspen, it made sense that Shannon was tapped to help broker a conversation.
“He’s never been skiing before at the time, had never been to Aspen at the time, but was interested in filling a void if there was an opportunity to be there,” Shannon said of Bruce.
But Shannon had been skiing before and he had been to resort towns like Aspen, where he stands out as a minority far more than when in Denver. And he wasn’t interested in being anyone’s token.
“We pushed back hard when they called. Admittedly so, I said, ‘I don’t just want to check off the diversity box’ … because now Black Lives Matter is in the forefront and something that can be performative by a lot of groups,” Shannon said. “That’s when the murals were coming out and companies were quasi making statements but not changing a lot of policies.”
He straight-up asked SkiCo leadership: How can he know he’ll be safe in the Aspen community?
What followed was a series of invitations. An invitation for conversation. An invitation for SkiCo administration to visit the Five Points District in a meaningful way. An invitation for SkiCo to make a meaningful invitation to would-be Black employees and tourists.
“If we’re not about building the relationship and it’s just going to be, ‘We get one person hired’ … we can pass,” Shannon said. “That gave Brandon some leeway to push back.”
But instead of leaning away, SkiCo leaned in. The whole experience is documented on the company website, even.
“A team of senior executives spent a weekend with Q and friends in Denver. Visiting with Black real estate developers; handing out sandwiches to homeless people; and better understanding this history and sense of place in the Five Points District of Denver. We also scarfed down fried plantains, red beans and rice, catfish and banana pudding from a Black-owned restaurant in a Black-owned crossfit gym on a Friday night just before COVID shut down Denver,” the site retells.
Shannon appreciated the sincerity, and it’s something he hopes to continue to foster this evening through his Aspen U presentation. Far from a lecture aimed at curating a sense of white guilt, he said he wants to bring more people to the proverbial table so they feel empowered to bring the next iteration of the conversation to their own tables.
“This is not … getting someone to cry and feel bad about who they are and what their experience is, and they go home and nothing has changed,” he said. “Hopefully, it will spark questions, it will create dialogue, but it also won’t feel complete. This is a big topic, and there are going to be a lot of different variables that will allow us to go down different rabbit holes at different times.”
The important part is that people are willing to come to the tea party, as it were. But for those who imbibe, it won’t be tea this evening — Budweiser is sponsoring the event and providing a free beer to the first 100 people who arrive. There’s no RSVP required, as that defeats the purpose of having an open, accessible conversation for everyone.
That’s the shared goal of Hare, too, who spoke at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and will again at noon today at the SkiCo office space in the Aspen Business Center. Hare is a former SkiCo ski patroller, so he has a connection to the area. But he also was the assistant director of outdoor programs at Dartmouth College.
“I took it upon myself to try to get more of the Black students involved in the outdoors — pretty unsuccessfully. ‘Oh we don’t do that; that’s a white thing,’” he said. “And I worked with the director of the national park service to help him understand why there weren’t more minorities working and visiting the parks.”
But then George Floyd’s death happened. And, like for Shannon, he experienced the ripple effects of the country’s collective understanding of the Black experience shift.
“I was on the board of High Country News forever, and I would write about race, but High Country News is a pretty small readership, and when George Floyd got killed, quite a few people came to me and said you need to up your game,” he said, which in turn led to him founding his nonprofit, the Civil Conversations Project. “Then what really happened was I retired from the park service, and a friend of mine had become chief law enforcement ranger at Joshua Tree. …He said, ‘I’ve got officers who are appalled at what happened to George Floyd, but also don't want to cross that thin blue line; they’re sort of in conflict. Can you come out and talk to my guys?’”
Ware agreed — but admittedly had no idea what he was going to say. But then he sat down and was faced with a room full of cross-armed law enforcement officers who wanted to learn, albeit with trepidation, and he found a willing audience to a nonconfrontational approach that focused on answering questions and planting seeds for thought rather than accusations.
“People appreciated it. And then other law enforcement agencies called and parks, and then I called Auden [Schendler] just to say, ‘This is what I’ve been doing,’” he said of the senior vice president of sustainability at SkiCo.
More invitations were made without hesitation. And that’s ultimately what Aspen U represents: an invitation. And a free beer.