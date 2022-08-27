It’s only fitting that Aspen’s Mike “Pinto” Tierney is going out “No. 1” in the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic.
Not “No. 1” as in the fastest in the famed race and recreational ride between Durango and Silverton. Nor did he log the most years riding in the event, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year on Memorial Day Weekend.
Instead, he is the guy who has turned heads for tackling the grueling 47-mile ride over two mountain passes exceeding 10,000 feet on one wheel.
In Aspen, Tierney is famed for working 40 years on the exalted Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol and for regularly riding his unicycle up Independence Pass and Maroon and Castle Creek roads — and even on a variety of mountain bike trails in the Roaring Fork Valley.
In Durango and Silverton, he’s known as the crazy dude who rides a one-wheeled cycle with no brakes up and down some of the most challenging passes in Colorado.
“A 63-year-old unicycling 50 miles from Durango to Silverton sounds a little crazy. I don’t mind being called crazy,” Tierney said.
This year’s event was his eighth and final Iron Horse. “I was the only unicyclist to do it, ever,” he said. Others started, none finished. He heard of a unicyclist from Cortez who rode the route, just not during the Iron Horse.
Unicycles weren’t allowed in the event prior to 2005. Rules changed and Tierney jumped at the opportunity — and promptly got humbled. Six unis started. The other riders dropped out along the route. Tierney started with the two-wheeled riders and was quickly left in the dust.
“I kept going and made it all the way to Silverton,” he said.
One restaurant hung a sign on the door saying, “Free food to Lance Armstrong and any unicyclist that finishes.”
By the time Tierney finished, the restaurant was closed for the day because all riders had long since finished.
He changed strategy the next time he rode it in 2015. He started an hour early and got the flats north of Durango out of the way. In that and subsequent years, he got used to the racers sweeping by him on lower Coal Bank Pass, then the recreational riders catching him higher up the major ascent. He completes the ride between 6 and 6.5 hours.
It’s not about finishing fast. It’s about finishing on one wheel. Other cyclists marvel at how he can tackle the steep ascents and hair-raising downhills on a cycle with one speed and no brake.
“That’s the biggest question I get, ‘How do you go down Coal Bank and Molas without a brake?’” he said. “I like the feel of controlling my speed on the downhills with my legs.”
He rides a 36-inch wheel. He grinds up with 170mm crank arms and swaps them out to 140mm for the downhills.
Over the 45 years since he started riding a unicycle, he’s learned to seek the slow cadence of pedal strokes on the downhill. If he cannot maintain it and gets going too quickly, he’s got to jump off. He’s never had to do it in his eight Iron Horses.
While bicycle riders get to coast on the downhills, Tierney still has to work.
“The heart gets to rest but the legs still have to work on the downhill,” he said.
Avid bicyclist and unicyclist Peter Schertz of Durango befriended Tierney eight years ago and remains in awe that he rides routes such as the Iron Horse.
“I’m not sure I could pull that off,” he said. “That’s a feat. He’s a Durango hero.”
Tierney received a hero’s welcome upon completing what was a special race this year on the 50th anniversary of the event. Other riders who had completed the event, including Schertz, rode out so they could ride into town with Tierney. Crowds lining the street cheered him to the finish.
“Everybody had heard about Mike, the unicyclist who rides the Iron Horse,” Schertz said.
The cool thing is Tierney has never let it go to his head, Schertz added. “He’s a legend but he’s a humble guy.”
For Tierney, it was particularly humbling to get accolades in a couple of notable celebrations of the Iron Horse’s 50th anniversary. There is a section about him in a book marking the anniversary, “Fiftieth Anniversary, Looking Back Racing Forward” by John Peel. His accomplishments also are included in a special exhibit at Fort Lewis College’s Center of Southwest Studies. The exhibit, “Looking Back, Racing Ahead: 50 Years of the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic and Durango Cycling Culture,” is on display until spring 2023.
Tierney checked out the exhibit with his brother and sister-in-law and was inspired to donate the unicycle he had ridden in the classics. It’s now part of the display. But don’t worry, he’s already found a handcrafted replacement.
Tierney labels 2022 a year of transition. He’s retired from the ski patrol. He’s not riding any more big events, though he will still be recreational riding all his favorites, including Independence Pass and the Colorado National Monument.
Well, at least for now, he says he won’t be riding any more big events such as the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic.
“After finishing so strong, I’m questioning it,” he said.