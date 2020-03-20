Aspen Valley Hospital has launched an alternative respiratory evaluation site, located on its Aspen campus in front of the emergency department entrance, to support the hospital emergency department and provide a location for the screening of patients with respiratory symptoms in an alternate location.
Patients will be seen by a physician and support staff, evaluated and a determination will be made if the patient requires emergency care. Patients who are stable and able to recover at home will be provided with instructions for self-care at home in isolation. Those who require emergency care will be referred on to the emergency department, with advance notice for staff to be prepared to care for the patient in isolation.
The outpatient tent is also a resource for community physicians to refer their patients who have respiratory symptoms, need further assessment by a physician and cannot be seen in a regular doctor’s office due to the risk of transmission of their illness. These patients will receive an appointment through their primary care physician to be evaluated based upon availability.
Patients with respiratory symptoms who do not need the emergency room and who do not have a regular primary physician are encouraged to call Aspen Valley Primary Care at 970-279-4111 for an initial call and assessment over the phone to determine if they should be seen at the tent or are well enough to manage their symptoms at home. If an in-person evaluation is needed, Aspen Valley Primary Care will make an appointment at the tent.
All appointments are made possible by a physician referral only, Monday — Friday, 12 noon – 4 p.m. There is potential to increase hours of availability to meet demand, if necessary. It should be noted, the evaluation site is not a walk-in clinic and it is not a COVID-19 testing site.
Patients with appointments will be asked to drive up at their scheduled appointment time. A medical assistant will take limited vitals and the attending physician will assess the patient from their car. The physician will instruct the patient on how to manage their symptoms, prescribe any medications as needed, and either send the patient home to self-isolate or call the Aspen Valley Hospital Emergency Department to hand off the patient for a higher level of care.