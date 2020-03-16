Aspen Valley Hospital announced Monday afternoon that it will be postponing all elective surgeries for at least two weeks in an effort to curtail COVID-19 exposure.
The change comes per recommendations from the Surgeon General of the United States, according to an AVH press release.
“Aspen Valley Hospital and the Midvalley Surgery Center are postponing elective surgeries beginning today, Monday, March 16, for two weeks, and then will reevaluate,” it states. “The postponement of surgical cases is necessary to limit COVID-19 spread and do everything we can to protect our patients and healthcare providers, and to preserve limited resources for the weeks ahead. Patients who have elective surgeries over the next two weeks will be notified by Aspen Valley Hospital personnel.”
Additionally, AVH is evaluating its elective outpatient services moving forward. Staff will alert patients with scheduled appointments and procedures directly.
“We are evaluating every additional means of reducing risk for our staff and physicians in order to maintain a ready workforce,” according to the release, which added the hospital’s already-in-place policies of limiting non-essential access and screening everyone before entering the facility. “We all must take social distancing seriously, and avoiding public places is better for our patients at this time.”
While non-essential and elective procedures have been postponed and further changes to policies being considered, emergency response is still fully operational, and anyone experiencing severe symptoms of respiratory duress are encouraged to call 911.
Access to COVID-19 tests is extremely limited in Pitkin County, and only those who present the most critical symptoms and are patients at the hospital may undergo testing as a diagnostic tool, officials said Friday in a press briefing.
Rather, the Pitkin County Incident Management Team, with Pitkin County Public Health, recommends social distancing as a mitigation strategy. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday issued a statement advocating that all residents and recent visitors to Pitkin, Eagle, Summit and Gunnison Counties minimize all social contact, regardless of whether someone is presenting symptoms of the virus.
This decision aligns with our community’s proactive approach to mitigate the transmission rate of the virus and flatten the dissemination curve, while also being aggressive with hospital preparation for critically ill patients,” the AVH statement continues. “And Aspen Valley Hospital stands ready to provide supportive care for patients with severe symptoms, who may need hospitalization or a higher level of care.”