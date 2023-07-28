Aspen Valley Hospital has been honored again by the state public health department for its strong baby-friendly policies.
A hospital news release says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has bestowed upon AVH the Celebrate 6 Award of Breastfeeding Excellence. The award recognizes the local health care facility for its work in educating and providing breastfeeding support for Roaring Fork Valley mothers and their newborn babies.
The hospital plans to celebrate the award, as well as World Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Month, with an ice cream social and baby stroller giveaway from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, on the hospital lawn.
“Moms, dads and the community are invited to drop by to meet their neighbors, enjoy some ice cream and enter to win a Mompush Ultimate Baby Stroller,” the release states.
AVH and 44 other hospitals in Colorado received the award due to their implementation of at least six of the “Baby-Friendly Initiative’s Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding.” The award recognizes hospitals for their efforts to promote breastfeeding and offer healthier food and beverage options for families through the Colorado Healthy Hospital Compact and Colorado Baby-Friendly Hospital Collaborative.
The Aspen hospital is among a handful of health care facilities in the U.S. with the “Baby-Friendly Hospital” designation from Baby-Friendly USA, the accrediting body that oversees the initiative. Only 14 hospitals in Colorado and 604 nationwide have the designation.
“Aspen Valley Hospital’s Baby-Friendly designation means new mothers in the Roaring Fork Valley are receiving the gold standard of maternity and infant practice,” said Heather Knott, childbirth educator and international board-certified lactation consultant. She coordinates the lactation and childbirth programs at AVH.
“Research has shown that strong breastfeeding policies and practices improve maternal and infant health outcomes,” Knott said in the release.
The hospital provides mothers with the tools and follow-up support to be successful with a breastfeeding-only strategy for the first six months of their child’s life, and to continue breastfeeding after solid foods are introduced, at least through the first year.
The program includes prenatal education, ongoing post-natal support with one-on-one counseling from certified breastfeeding/lactation consultants and weekly Bosom Buddies breastfeeding support group meetings in Aspen and El Jebel.
The Colorado Baby-Friendly Hospital Collaborative provides free training and resources to help hospitals implement evidence-based policies and practices that support breastfeeding and optimal infant care.
“These hospitals have worked hard to create change that supports Colorado families to breastfeed,” said Stacy Miller, breastfeeding specialist at CDPHE and facilitator of the collaborative. “With over 90% of Colorado families choosing to breastfeed their children each year, such policies and practices are essential.”