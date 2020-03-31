In the wake of Pitkin County’s second coronavirus-related death, Aspen Valley Hospital officials are urging members of the public with lasting or worsening symptoms to utilize services at its alternative respiratory evaluation site.
In its first 10 days in operation, AVH’s respiratory tent site saw 22 patients come through the temporary facility.
“The hospital has a system in place to take care of the community. That tent outside the hospital is set up for people who need to have physical examinations because they have symptoms that are progressing beyond mild symptoms,” Pitkin County Medical Officer Kim Levin said of the respiratory evaluation site.
While people who are experiencing mild, manageable symptoms are still advised to remain home and self quarantine, those whose conditions have worsened beyond that point but do not necessarily require full emergency care are encouraged to call their primary care physician, who can then give them a referral to the respiratory tent.
For residents without a primary care physician or health insurance — or for those who simply have difficulty connecting with their primary care physician — there’s Aspen Valley Primary Care (970-279-4111), both Levin and AVH Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Slaughter emphasized.
Of the 22 patients who have so far utilized the respiratory tent, 12 did not have a primary care physician, Slaughter said. And while any appointment at the respiratory tent is considered a full physician’s visit — a patient may receive chest X-rays and prescriptions during the 30-minute checkup — many insurance companies are now beginning to waive the patient out-of-pocket portion for COVID-19 related health care visits, she continued.
As for those without insurance, the typical visit commands about $120, plus any testing that may be performed, such as that for the flu, which usually runs about $65 per test, she noted.
“This is where it’s hard to be in the United States,” Levin said, acknowledging the out-of-pocket costs for those most vulnerable without insurance. Still, she recommends anyone experiencing escalating symptoms to utilize the service. Certified Spanish interpreters are available during any shift.
“One of the important resources with that is follow up,” Levin said. “Every patient will get follow up between 24 and 48 hours — they get a phone call checking in on them making sure they're going in a good direction, and if things continue to get worse, then they’ll be directed to come back to the emergency room.”
On Friday, Pitkin County officials confirmed the second resident death due to COVID-19 complications. Aspen police found Pauli Laukkanen, 55, during a welfare check Tuesday, March 24, according to an Incident Management Team press release. Pitkin County Coroner Steve Ayers in his report determined that Laukkanen had died the previous Sunday.
While Laukkanen had “reported minimal symptoms of night sweats and fever several days before his death,” according to the coroner’s report, Slaughter confirmed Monday that “we do not have any record of Mr. Laukannen contacting Aspen Valley Hospital.”
Ayers did not respond to messages Friday or Monday regarding the details of Laukkanen’s reporting methods, but the IMT on Monday announced an online dashboard keeping tabs of Pitkin County Public Health’s week-old self-reporting symptom tracker.
While not an official means of tracking confirmed COVID-19 cases — testing is still limited to those requiring hospitalization and still come with logistical hurdles such as long turnaround times for results from the state-run Denver laboratory — the newly collected data does serve as a gauge of potential community spread for public health officials.
As of press time Monday, 176 Pitkin County residents had utilized the tracker to self-report their symptoms, of which fatigue, headache, cough and sore throat are the most common.
Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann acknowledged the inherent limitations of the tracker but also saw promise in the initial responses.
“The data from the symptom tracker doesn’t tell the whole story, but it is another tool for us to use tracking the symptoms in our community,” she said in a statement. “The good news is the preliminary results show the rate of spread is slowing down. We attribute that to the aggressive public health orders and actions taken by the community to isolate themselves.”
Of course, the story of COVID-19 is an ever-changing one, Levin noted. According to numbers presented by Gov. Jared Polis Friday, there is generally a four- to five-day turnaround between exposure to the novel coronavirus and an onset of symptoms. It takes between 10 and 12 days, typically, between an initial onset of symptoms to someone requiring intensive care — and once in an intensive care unit, a patient will on average remain for eight days.
It’s a point Polis reiterated in his public update Monday afternoon, as did Marc Moss, head of pulmonology at the UC Health Hospital at the University Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus, who joined Polis’ presentation.
“New patients are coming in faster than existing ones are recovering and leaving,” he said, adding that he’s seen patients go from simply needing “a bit of extra oxygen” to requiring mechanical ventilators in a number of hours.
Locally, AVH staff have worked doggedly to be able to care for patients before getting to that point — and have a plan in place to accommodate a surge in need, Levin said.
“Primary Care is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.” she said of the phone line. “Anyone can call in and get evaluated to have an appointment made at the tent.”
The tent is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and staff is looking at extending operations into weekend hours, too, Slaughter said. If a surge in COVID-19 patient need does occur, one of the management tactics in the hospital’s plan includes possibly creating additional respiratory tents.
“It really is the best modality to be able to treat people in the safest way and in the most efficient way for people who don’t necessarily need emergency but need something in between a clinic and an ER,” Levin said. “If you feel like you are having problems breathing and you can’t breathe, come to the ER. You’ll always be seen.”