It’s just another arena of record keeping that consistently plagues the average person when finding themselves in a new doctor’s office: personal medical records.
Aspen Valley Hospital hopes to ease this pain point for local patients by joining a network that’s already 268-million-people strong. On Oct. 1, AVH launched a new electronic-health-records system — well, new to the hospital, but not to the industry. Epic, the third-party vendor that offers the customizable virtual platform for patient records management, is the leader in the industry.
That means better, more streamlined access to one’s health records, creating a more complete picture of one’s health care profile to any medical practitioners, AVH CEO Dave Ressler emphasized.
“Epic is clearly the standout among electronic health records in terms of many measures, including just the sheer number of training hospitals, for example, that use Epic — such that 90% of the physicians being trained today are being trained on Epic,” he said. “Even if you don’t have it already, once you become our patient, then you’ll have the durable record with your medical history, your allergies, your prescriptions.”
That’s critical for general patient safety, he noted, so that every medical professional across areas of expertise knows the patient through a holistic perspective. Additionally, though, the system is safer for patients’ privacy from a cybersecurity concern.
“Security right now — cybersecurity, specifically — and the risk of health care organizations having their data systems hacked is high,” he said. “And we are very confident that we have the best of breed when it comes to cybersecurity with Epic. You can’t replicate what it has taken them years to develop in security and privacy.”
The point of the Epic system is to create a single, unified health record for each patient so that doctors and other providers can have access to a comprehensive health profile of the person they are treating, an AVH press release emphasized. Patients also have full access to their medical records through Epic’s MyChart patient portal.
Jennifer Slaughter, AVH chief marketing officer, said that the MyChart patient portal is a benefit that the hospital is actively working to communicate to patients — through email, via the hospital’s website and even a mobile app.
“The patient will have multiple opportunities to connect into MyChart — they can sign up through an in-person visit through one of our clinics, they can also receive automated emails and texts once they leave an appointment to sign up with an activation code,” she said.
But a would-be patient doesn’t have to wait until an emergency — or even regular checkup at one of the the AVH-affiliated practices throughout the Roaring Fork Valley — in order to sign up.
“You can self-sign up via the MyChart link on our website — aspenhospital.org/mychart — without any activation code or anything,” she continued. “You can just sign up and create your account on your own so when you do have that next appointment, it will just flow right into your MyChart.”
The platform increases the efficiency of the hospital’s operations, as well, though it will take some fine-tuning before patients see any pass-on reduction in their bills, Ressler allowed.
“This particular innovation does speak very acutely to efficiencies in our work and in our workflows. We’ll have some opportunities over time to see tangible savings, but it takes time to allow the system to become embedded in our daily work here,” he said. “And so it’s not something that we can budget for or plan for right away.”
All told, the total AVH investment in bringing Epic online is about $16 million. Of that, the cost to license Epic itself is $6.1 million, Slaughter explained via a followup email. “The balance of remaining costs cover developing interfaces for existing systems; staffing, including training and travel costs; and cost to replace some legacy systems and deploy new systems in their place that integrate with Epic,” she wrote.
The implementation represents conversations and negotiations dating back to 2020, Ressler noted.
“Our partnership with Epic will improve the patient experience by engaging patients in their own care,” he said in a statement before a separate interview with the Aspen Daily News. “It improves patient safety because our providers will be able to get a full picture of each patient’s healthcare profile before treating them — past medical history, allergies, prescriptions and other important information. This allows our doctors and staff to make informed healthcare decisions about treatments and testing.”