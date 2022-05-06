The Aspen Valley Land Trust has released a 10-year strategic plan that carries the self-described “ambitious” goal of doubling the nonprofit’s land conservation properties over the next 10 years.
Carbondale-based AVLT works to preserve lands throughout the Roaring Fork and middle Colorado River valleys through binding agreements with property owners, protecting rural and agricultural spaces from future development. Those efforts occasionally involve outright purchases — such as the recent acquisition of the 141-acre Coffman family ranch near Carbondale for $6.5 million —through partnerships with government entities.
AVLT’s new data-driven plan seeks to protect remaining open lands “while the opportunity remains,” the nonprofit said in a news release this week.
“The urgency of protecting land is at an all-time high,” said AVLT Executive Director Suzanne Stephens. “This plan outlines how our work can protect the most vital and vulnerable places for wildlife habitat, biodiversity, local agricultural and open space to increase the resilience of wild and human communities.”
Stephens and AVLT Stewardship Director Dave Erikson discussed the plan with Pitkin County Open Space and Trails board members on Thursday morning. The nonprofit is planning another presentation next month at a joint meeting of OST and the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners.
Following the meeting, Stephens provided more information to the Aspen Daily News about how the plan came together and what AVLT hopes to achieve.
“It’s really about defining priorities for how we want to approach our conservation work,” she said, “recognizing there are basically two branches of priorities.”
The first of the two branches involves work to protect “landscapes,” using data and science-driven methods to preserve wildlife habitat and agricultural areas in line with “traditional conservation values that are important,” Stephens said.
The second branch relates to “community driven” initiatives, she said, which are typically of a smaller scale and might mean a variety of different projects to respond to community needs. An example of this would be securing (or acquiring) land for a public park or a shared neighborhood garden.
One-third of the land in AVLT’s sprawling region of activity is not currently protected as public land or private land with a conservation easement, according to the nonprofit. Of this, the land trust aims to protect an additional 10% of land that represents critical wildlife habitat and vital agricultural land that serves as “connective tissue to other protected lands,” and also property that connects communities to the outdoors.
This equates to approximately 50,000 additional acres to conserve by 2032, AVLT says. Over the past 20 years, AVLT has conserved nearly 40,000 acres. Thus, the goal of protecting 50,000 acres in the next 10 years will require the nonprofit to more than double its rate of conservation.
Stephens said she believes the goal is attainable, “given that land trusts with a comprehensive plan tend to conserve twice as much land as those without.”
And, she made clear, the nonprofit won’t be pushing to acquire and own properties. “Most of the work we do is with private landowners who continue to own the land, and we place conservation easements on top of it,” Stephens said.
At Thursday’s OST board meeting, Stephens and board members discussed a recent policy change that may help to boost the conservation effort. Qualifying conservation easement donations may now earn a sellable state tax credit worth 90% of the donated value.
“This enhanced incentive is a tangible lifeline to many ranchers and farmers that allows them to maintain their operations and meet their conservation goals. Ranchers and farmers have been critical to the past 55 years of AVLT’s work and remain central to the success of this plan,” AVLT says in its release.
Stephens said last year’s Coffman ranch acquisition was its biggest to date.
“Any land we buy, we buy as a benefit for the community,” she said after the meeting. “Yes, we are doing habitat protection and protecting ranch land, but we also are going to make that land available to the public.” She said an outdoor educational campus on the property is being planned for partner organizations and local schools to use.
Erikson mentioned to OST board members that the strategic plan is an outgrowth of a three-year community outreach effort. The release says that “new voices” are central to the plan.
Multiple representatives from nonprofits, land management agencies, universities, local towns and counties, as well as broad-reaching community listening sessions in 2019-22 helped to shape the document. Key concerns were shared during the process.
“This is not a static plan; this is a dynamic plan,” Erikson said.
Stephens stressed that community inclusion is important to conservation efforts — projects are not undertaken “just to benefit landowners.”
“There is significant overlap between private land conservation and our community’s goals,” Stephens said in the release. “We will be doing the same work as we have done for 55 years, now with a more intentional approach on community objectives so we can do our part to mend environmental and social injustices and help connect more of our community to land and natural resources.”
At the end of Thursday’s meeting, an OST board member suggested that working outside of the upper Roaring Fork Valley to conserve property and to seek donations might be difficult for an organization with the words “Aspen Valley” in its name.
“There is no Aspen Valley,” the board member said.
Stephens said the organization has pondered a name change, but no steps have been taken in that regard.
“It took us a long time to build trust in the Colorado River Valley because they hear our name and wonder, ‘What are you doing down here?’ Having ‘Aspen’ in our name has served us well in some capacities and not served as well in others,” she said. “For now, we are not taking any action on that, but I could see a point where it could come back to the table.”
To see the plan online, visit avlt.org/conservation-plan. To assist the land trust with financial contributions that will help further its goals, visit avlt.org/donate.