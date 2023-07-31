An entity that is controlled by Charif Souki and behind the ownership of Aspen Valley Ranch declared bankruptcy last week in its latest attempt to stop creditors from foreclosing on the 813-acre property with a gated community in Woody Creek.
Bankruptcy also was declared by Strudel Holdings, a Souki entity that owns one-half of Ajax Holdings, in order to put off an auction by creditors to sell its assets, which include the Coldwell Banker Mason Morse real estate firm in Aspen.
The filings came amid a dispute between Souki, who lives in Aspen and Houston, and the lenders, who say Souki has defaulted on $90 million in personal loans that have soared over $120 million with interest, according to court records.
Souki pledged Aspen Valley Ranch and Ajax Holdings as collateral for the loans that he received last decade. The 25 million shares in the stock of Houston-based Tellurian, a liquified natural gas company Souki co-founded in 2016, also were put up as collateral, as was his luxury yacht. The creditors sold those shares earlier this year at below $2 per share, according to court filings.
Allegations in the bankruptcy filings are similar to ones carried out by Souki in the Supreme Court of the State New York, which are that Souki’s debt should be wiped clean because his loans were overcollateralized and the lenders dumped the Tellurian shares at fire-sale prices rather than following a strategic timeline. Souki’s New York suit is now on hold with the bankruptcies on file.
“By the time the (lending group) finished selling the Tellurian Shares, the price had further collapsed to around $1.18 per share and the (lending group) had only realized approximately $37 million in proceeds,” said a filing in the bankruptcy cases.
Both Chapter 11 filings were entered in the Houston Division of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Texas on Thursday. Chapter 11 allows the filing party to remain solvent and operational while establishing a payment plan agreed upon by the creditors.
The ranch’s bankruptcy was declared one day before a foreclosure hearing was scheduled Friday in Pitkin County District Court. The Pitkin County Treasurer’s Office currently has the foreclosure auction date set for Aug. 16, but that proceeding is on hold due to the bankruptcies, according to court filings.
The sale of Ajax Holdings, also rescheduled until mid-August, is on pause too because of the bankruptcy filings. In addition to the Coldwell Banker branch that it owns, Ajax Holdings possesses “collateral consisting of multifamily, retail condo and office properties in Aspen, Colorado,” according to marketing material that is included in court exhibits.
Souki bought Aspen Valley Ranch, mainly undeveloped but with historical features and structures, in 2013. He built 11 luxury homes, selling three of them in 2021 for $46.5 million. The eight other homes would be included in the sale.
Lawyers for AVR AH, the corporate entity that owns the ranch, wrote in court filings about their intentions to hold a public auction, “if any,” in mid-September.
They also filed a motion asking the court to preclude the creditors — a group of lenders and affiliates comprising Nineteen77 Capital Solutions of New York, Bermudez Mutuari Ltd. of the Cayman Islands, Chicago-based UBS O’Connor LLC and Delaware-based Wilmington Trust National Association — from participating in the ranch auction.
Another motion filed by AVR AH and Strudel asks a bankruptcy judge to prohibit claims to be filed by the lenders and affiliates. As well, a motion asks the judge to declare both bankruptcies a “complex case” because of the large amount of money in dispute. Members of the lending group are not listed as creditors in either bankruptcy petition, which identifies debts related to inter-company loans, utility and maintenance bills, HOA bills and other routine costs.
Proceeds from the sale would go to the creditors listed on the petition, according to bankruptcy filings. If a judge, however, found that the lending group had valid claims, they would receive sale proceeds because of their secured-creditor status, according to court filings.