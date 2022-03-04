In the waning moments of last week’s playoff hockey contest at Lewis Ice Arena, Aspen’s victory over Liberty was all but sealed.
The Skiers led by three goals with less than a minute left. A broken play led to Liberty’s captain scoring an ultimately meaningless goal, but one that would almost certainly be the last of the Lancers’ season. Instead of joining with his four teammates on the ice for the customary post-goal huddle, he turned around to face the left side boards, waving on the loud Aspen student section, beckoning on their jeers and taunts before skating toward the bench.
In the Skiers’ first home playoff game in four years, the home crowd made its presence known — and perhaps got in the ears of the Lancers enough to make a difference.
“It was fun having everybody up in the stands and being able to hear them,” Aspen goaltender Zach Small said.
As protocols across the state and country begin to shift toward a return to normalcy and mask mandates begin to be lifted in schools and accompanying events, it’s served a stark contrast to the months and years previously, when the presence of the pandemic was top of mind. At its worst, gyms and rinks sat empty, the sounds of gameplay left only to echo off the walls, the only cheers and taunts coming from those on the floor or the ice.
Even in the weeks leading up to the hockey playoffs, there was a level of uncertainty as to what fan access might be for varsity competition. It was determined that recreational hockey was the primary cause of Pitkin County’s then-largest COVID-19 outbreak in November, prompting new restrictions at the Aspen Ice Garden, the Skiers’ second home.
Yet here they were, four months later, out in full force, cheering on their team while getting under the skins of the opponents.
While hockey’s playoff run is completed — the Skiers were eliminated on Monday by No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain — some of the loudest and proudest voices in their win over Victory will continue beneficiaries of the new protocols that don’t include masks or spacing between players on the bench: Aspen’s undefeated basketball team.
The hooping Skiers have a legitimate shot at the 3A state title next week. Thanks to their refusal to lose, they were the immediate benefactors of Aspen School District’s transition to mask-optional policies.
Aspen basketball hosted its senior night on Feb. 22 in the first round of the district playoffs thanks to the team’s top seeding, the same night the new policies went into place.
Senior Ben Godomsky — one of 10 recognized that night — said it too was the first home district playoff the basketball team had hosted in this group’s tenure.
“I think that’s the biggest, loudest crowd we’ve seen since we’ve been here,” Godomsky said. “That was a pretty fun environment to play in.”
The Skiers rode a fairly slow start — Grand Valley put them to rout — before heading down to Grand Junction to take the school’s first district championship since 2013, where the enthusiastic crowd followed.
The new guidelines came just in time, allowing hockey and basketball to elevate their fan presence when it matters most. Basketball will benefit from it up to two more times starting Friday evening.
The Skiers host Denver West to kick off regional playoffs, which feed directly into the ultimate state tournament next week. A win Friday night will mean the Skiers get one more, final home game for their large senior contingent Saturday, facing either Englewood or Kent Denver.
For a pair of varsity teams that battled through pandemic seasons and all the caveats those brought, they’re peaking at just the right time to have fans back in the building in full force.
The players have felt the impact.
“Basketball being in and us, it’s bringing back a lot of the school spirit that I think we were missing for a couple years,” Small said. “Now it’s back, and we’re starting to have some fun again.”