The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Sunday that a woman in her 20s who recently visited Aspen has tested positive for COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus.
“We are aware of a confirmed COVID-19 case in Australia with ties to the Aspen community. One woman in her 20s who was visiting Aspen returned home to Australia earlier this week, where she tested positive for COVID-19,” Sunday’s update from the state health department says.
The update says that the woman had contact with Aspen residents and visitors at social gatherings. Some of the people who had contact with the woman have reported experiencing respiratory symptoms, according to the update.
The state health department, along with Pitkin County Public Health, is in the process of reaching out to people who were known to have been in contact with the “Australian patient” during her Aspen visit, the update states. The two health agencies “are working on a plan to get symptomatic people tested,” the update says.
Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann did not comment on Sunday afternoon, deferring questions to others as she was working with state health officials and a local incident management team to contact those who may have contracted the virus.
Jennifer Slaughter, spokesperson for Aspen Valley Hospital, said Sunday at 5:30 p.m. that the hospital has not tested anyone positively for the coronavirus to date. She referred all other questions to Pitkin County and state health officials.
The state health department and the State Emergency Operations Center are monitoring the issue related to the Australian woman who visited Aspen “and working closely with local health and safety agencies to support their needs,” the update concluded.
Tracy Trulove, spokesperson for Pitkin County’s incident management team, said local authorities have been conducting planning sessions with state and county public health authorities “to be able to handle whatever may be headed our way” for the last few weeks.
The state health department is taking the lead on obtaining the local contacts from the affected woman in Australia, she said. It is not known how many people she had direct contact with, Trulove said.
“Our incident management team is putting together a testing team,” she said. “Once [the state health department] identifies who came into contact with her, the local team is going to mobilize and ensure that they get tested.”
Those tests can be done inside a person’s home, and people can choose to quarantine themselves in their own residences,” Trulove said.
She added that Aspen Valley Hospital has its own protocol for conducting testing, and some of those examinations could occur there.
Those who believe that they may have contracted the coronavirus or believe they have such symptoms should call (303) 389-1687 for general information. Another contact phone number is (303) 692-2700.
“There is an involved, local multi-jurisdictional team that is very good at what they do,” Trulove said. “The protocols will come from [the state health department].”
She said a media briefing would be held Monday, but the time has not been set. It will probably be in the form of a teleconference in the late morning or early afternoon.
Trulove said it’s important for the community not to engage in hysteria over the situation.
“This community has been engaged in planning for what would come here and now we are activating that plan,” she said.