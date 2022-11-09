Aspen voters approved a new excise tax on short-term rentals on Tuesday evening, securing additional funding for affordable housing, environmental initiatives and infrastructure improvements and maintenance.
Just after 9 p.m., the issue was passing with nearly 62% of voters in favor, or 1,713 votes, and 38.05% against, or 1,052 votes.
Ballot issue 2A, pertaining to a new short-term rental tax, places a new excise tax on properties with an owner-occupied or lodging-exempt permit at a 5% rate, and all other STRs at a 10% rate. The tax is expected to generate $9,140,000 beginning in 2024, and according to the ballot language, the tax will go into effect on May 1, 2023.
Proponents of the issue celebrated on Tuesday with fellow community members and friends from across the state who were also celebrating other election victories. Mayor Torre said that such a wide margin of support showed that Aspen voters were happy with what was presented. Before the council sent the question to the ballot, voters were polled on whether they would support an STR tax and the feedback was widely supportive of a tiered tax.
“I think that we returned to the voters what our outreach and research led us to believe they wanted, which was a moderate and tiered tax, and that’s what they supported at the polls,” Torre said. “The ‘no’ votes — and the people that were against it or might have questions — are valid, and their concerns will definitely be in our consideration as we make policy.”
Going forward, the city council will use the dollars generated by the tax to fund affordable housing needs as best they can, Torre said.
Councilman Skippy Mesirow also sang the praises of 2A, having advocated throughout Aspen’s STR moratorium period for legislation that will regulate vacation rentals and protect affordable housing.
“I think our community recognizes that affordable housing is our single biggest challenge to being who we want to be,” he said. “I think it’s a community-first response.”
Opponents of the tax have lamented that the increase will unfairly single out condominiums, creating different tax rates for condos and hotels. Under the city’s new STR legislation, which went into effect at the end of July, lodges and condo-hotels that book rentals for a period of less than 30 days are subject to a set of regulations that also applies to traditional STRs, unlike common hotels. While condo-hotels and traditional hotels provide similar services, they will not be taxed the same.
Warren Klug, former general manager of the Aspen Square and former Aspen Chamber Resort Association board member, wrote in a letter to the editor that to require this tax is unfair both to the guests who patronize Aspen’s shops, restaurants and condo-hotels, and to the properties that accommodate them.
“Aspen’s condominium hotels, like Aspen Square, the Gant, Aspen Alps, North of Nell and others, are important to Aspen’s guest economy,” Klug wrote. “Targeting these properties and their guests is no way to improve workforce housing in our town. There are other answers.”
According to the city of Aspen’s community development department, all STR properties that meet the city’s definition of “lodge” or “condo-hotel” will be eligible for a lodging-exempt permit come Jan. 1, and will therefore be responsible for the 5% tax rate. This permit type will allow managers to include multiple units on a single permit. Alternatively, lodge managers can obtain permits for individual units.
As results poured in, Torre noted that across the state, Aspen was not the only community to consider an STR tax on Tuesday night. In Steamboat Springs, a similar issue was passing with nearly 63% of voters in favor of a 9% tax. In that context, Torre said he thought that Aspen’s proposition was a moderate application of a tax.
“I think we see a direct correlation between the market that we’re talking about with STRs and how those impact two main things — one is housing availability, but also workforce difficulties and shortages,” he said. “So I think the tax on these is a good ‘going to the source’ of some of these impacts. This is a good start, and voters will have the opportunity to refine this tax in the future if the community doesn’t think it hits the mark.”