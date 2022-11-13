Aspen voters lend support for new STR tax — but now what?

With the passage of ballot issue 2A on Tuesday, Aspen voters approved a new excise tax on short-term rentals. Changes to the way vacation rentals run their businesses will not occur until next summer.
The STR tax, supported by 61.7% of 3,595 voters, will secure additional funding for affordable housing, and up to 30% of its revenue can be used for environmental initiatives and infrastructure repair and maintenance. The level of the tax depend on the type of permit an STR holds, with a 5% rate for owner-occupied and lodging-exempt properties and a 10% rate for classic permits.
Discussions about the tax came to the Aspen City Council during the moratorium on STR permits last summer, with city staff proposing three different scenarios that would contribute to affordable housing mitigation. A 5.4% tax was originally proposed, and after hearing the results of a community poll in support of a 13% excise tax, the council decided to lower and split the rates, and send the question to voters.
The issue’s passage shows that a majority of the community wanted the type of tax that was presented on the ballot, Mayor Torre said Tuesday. Councilwoman Rachel Richards, who spent the weeks leading up to the election forming a campaign committee in support of 2A, noted that voters in numerous Colorado communities approved similar issues.
“I’m very excited and happy for the community’s choice,” she said. “The other communities that successfully passed their STR tax — Steamboat did 9%, others are smaller — but it seems to have pretty wide, popular understanding that STRs are part of the challenge with affordable housing and in balance between tourism demands and workers available to fulfill them.”
In Steamboat Springs, the 9% tax, which will support workforce housing projects, was approved by nearly the same margin as Aspen’s — 63% of voters in favor and 37% against, according to the Steamboat Pilot. In Glenwood Springs, voters approved a measure that will increase the city’s lodging tax revenue from $1.3 million to $1.6 million annually through a 2.5% addition, according to the Post Independent.
Richards added that while no perfect tax measure exists, Aspen’s new excise tax will address critical impacts.
“The affirmation of the voters that happened on Tuesday, I think, shows alignment with all that council has done over the past year, year and a half on STR issues, affordable housing issues, demolition and things within our code,” she said. “We took the time to look at these things carefully, in public work sessions, and these are the results that came together.”
Why 2A?
The tax will not go into effect until May 1, 2023, meaning that all 2022 STR permits will be unaffected. Permit-holders can renew their 2022 permits in January and choose which permit type — classic, lodging-exempt or owner-occupied — will be the right one for their property, and all STRs will be taxed according to their permit type.
In terms of what will change come May 1, city staff said that the tax simply means an additional source of funding that previously wasn’t there.
“More resources means that the community can be more responsive to what this council and what, I think, clearly a majority of the community feels like are pressing needs,” said Phillip Supino, community development director for the city. “And so the fact that more resources means that our community’s government can respond to those needs faster, I think, is a really good thing in terms of responding to resident concerns over those issues.”
Currently, the city is able to direct funds from the Wheeler Opera House real estate transfer tax to affordable housing, and also has dedicated sources within its utilities and asset management funds for infrastructure needs, as well as stormwater and healthy rivers and streams funds to address environmental concerns. However, Finance Director Pete Strecker said if 2A had failed, the city might have had to slow the pace of some larger community-desired projects like the Lumberyard affordable housing project and greenhouse gas reduction efforts in order to address other critical needs.
“It’s additional resources to advance those community priorities,” Strecker said. “We have stormwater and (the Clean River Initiative), and that also has a separate property tax, but it has not generated enough revenue to support the whole program, so some of this new money will be able to supplement those needs.”
When the council voted to send 2A to voters at a special meeting on Aug. 29, they had already asked staff to create a tiered system that would split tax rates between the permit types. Councilman Ward Hauenstein asked his fellow council members at that meeting to consider altering the rates further to alleviate some of the taxes on lodges in the core, such as the Gant and North of Nell, that have served Aspen’s community for nearly 50 years. But he was outvoted.
“We wanted to acknowledge some appreciation and that’s why the lodges got a lower rate,” he said on Thursday. “It’s fair that they pay a smaller amount. I had advocated they pay no amount.”
At the end of the day, he added, the STR tax was a reasonable decision and one that Aspen was not alone in making.
“[Opponents] cannot argue that nobody else in the mountain west has established an STR tax.”
For the lodging community and stakeholders who did not favor the tax, the 5% tax rate is far from reasonable. Community members, including representatives of the Gant, Frias Properties and other condo-hotels as well as the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, wrote letters to the editor and to the city council asking the city to remove traditional lodges from the tax.
To target those businesses by requiring their guests to pay a sales tax in addition to a new STR tax is discriminatory, the critics argued, adding that lodges have not been the properties negatively affecting affordable housing availability in the community.
“The funding mechanism is flawed and that could be vastly improved if all business sectors were taxed,” said Tim Clark, managing partner of Frias Properties of Aspen, following the passage of 2A. “We want the Aspen voters to know that there is a better way to fund affordable housing — one that is sustainable, one that is representative of the impacts of tourism on our community, and one that will fund greater revenue for affordable housing for the long term.”
The question of a “fair” tax is one without a simple answer, but it has launched a community discussion throughout Aspen about how to best address the workforce housing crisis and where exactly the impacts are coming from.
Understanding 2A’s issues
The city of Aspen’s new STR program, created during the moratorium period as a tool to regulate vacation rentals, requires every residential property that books rentals for a period of less than 30 days to obtain an STR permit. While classic and owner-occupied STRs are fairly simple to understand — owner-occupied properties are always used by the owner as their primary residence, and classic properties are homes that are owned by a person or company that does not reside there primarily — the lodging-exempt permit carries some nuances.
Under the city’s land-use code, a lodge must have common reservation and cleaning services, on-site and in-person property management, on-site and in-person reception services during business hours, and combined utilities. To qualify as a lodge, properties also must offer at least three of the following amenities: a commercial kitchen or other in-house food service; on-site or off-site fitness or gym facilities; a pool, hot tub or sauna facility; entertainment facilities available to guests; a bar or restaurant; retail or services such as a concierge; meeting or conference space; or other amenities specific to lodge needs.
Condo-hotels meet the definition of “lodge” under the land-use code and are properties in which the ownership of individual lodge units has been condominiumized in accordance with the Colorado Condominium Ownership Act.
Condo-hotels are residential properties owned by a natural person, and they are assessed at residential property tax rates, Supino explained. They differ from hotels in that each individual hotel unit can be assessed at a commercial rate, while lodge units cannot.
“The key distinction to be made is whether or not the lodge in question is purely a lodge, or whether it is residential first and a lodge second,” Supino said. “And so that distinction is what underpins the different permit types, it underpins the distinction in the tax rate that the community just passed, and so that’s why it’s important.”
That’s also why any condo-hotel within the city limits that books rentals for less than 30 days needs to get an STR permit from the city, Supino added. Condo-hotels also have the ability under the lodging-exempt permit to apply for a single permit to cover multiple units at one property.
Where condo-hotels differ from hotels in terms of their tax rates, they operate the same as hotels when it comes to services, employees and a business model. For that reason, Richards said it’s only fair for condo-hotels to mitigate for the effects that the commercial activities put on the community.
The term “impacts” is another one that can be hard to define, but Hauenstein said that’s what it all comes back to. As someone who lives in a neighborhood with two classic STRs on his block, Hauenstein said he knows what it’s like to see the effects firsthand.
“The ones that have really impacted workforce housing and neighborhood tranquility are the ones that turn from homes into small commercial operations,” he said. “When somebody is spending that money to stay there, they expect and demand a high level of service, which requires a lot of employees to clean the homes, shovel the snow, mow the lawns, chefs — all the services that they’re demanding require workers, who now increasingly are further and further downvalley. Not only does it affect neighborhood tranquility, but … the impact on transportation and greenhouse gas production is all substantial.”
From Richards’ perspective, the impacts of businesses which aren’t required to pay commercial property taxes can’t be ignored. She and Hauenstein struggled to see eye-to-eye throughout the council discussions about how the problem — although they ultimately agreed an STR tax was necessary — should be solved.
“Everyone is searching for a unicorn out there, somehow the perfect tax measure that applies equally across all brackets and all peoples, and it doesn’t exist,” Richards said. “Finding the mythical balance that is a perfect tax and everyone’s happy to pay doesn’t really exist, so something else would be a new battle. I saw and I believe our council saw the fairness in asking for the short-term rental tax because of the extremely low residential tax rates that these businesses are required to pay, although they generate guest accommodations 52 weeks a year. They are a commercial, income-producing activity being charged a residential rate.”
Ultimately, the decision was made on Tuesday to launch the new tax next year. It is expected to generate $9,140,000 in 2024, its first full year. Hauenstein said whatever is collected, the funds are sure to do good work for Aspen’s community.
“I don’t know of any STR tax issue that failed locally,” he said. “I don’t know if any one of them was perfect — probably not, but we can’t let perfect stand in the way of good, and I think it’s really good that our guests, whom we value, are going to be contributing toward mitigating for the workforce housing that is so sorely needed.”