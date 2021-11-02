Aspen voters approved ballot question 2A, which will divert more Wheeler Opera House real estate transfer tax revenue to the arts community.
As of 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1,776 votes had been counted on 2A and the Pitkin County elections website showed 1,237 votes, or 69.7%, in favor of the measure, and 539 votes, or 30.3%, opposed.
Passage allows Wheeler RETT funds to continue funding the opera house. The ballot language also notes that future revenue from the tax will support cultural, visual and performing arts operations at the Red Brick Center for the Arts. In addition, the measure removes the WRETT’s $100,000 cap on arts and culture grants, which means more money can be awarded for local arts purposes.
Unlike most other ballot measures, which required support from 50% of voters plus one to pass, 2A needed support from 60% of Aspen voters. The support requirement was adopted by the Aspen City Council when the original Wheeler RETT language was drafted in 1979.
“Congratulations goes to the community and everyone who worked on the campaign,” Aspen Mayor Torre said. “This is great. Our smart electorate sees the opportunity for better use of these funds and it keeps in line with the original intent.”
Torre — who has spoken in support of 2A at Aspen City Council meetings and in a Letter to the Editor in the Aspen Daily News — spent the hours leading up to 7 p.m. making phone calls to voters and urging them to vote. Before the votes were counted, he said he was hearing a mix from people saying they had already voted, were on their way to vote or weren’t voting at all, which gave him no clear sign of how much support 2A would receive.
“I still believe, especially with the 60% threshold, that it’s gonna be a close vote,” he said prior to the first wave of votes being released. “Either way, there will be other opportunities to get this out there. The future is bright.”
After the majority of the Aspen votes were counted and released just before 7:30 p.m., Torre said it was unlikely that enough votes would come in later to swing the result the other way.
For those who worked on the campaign, the news came as a relief after a race against the clock to put the measure on the ballot.
“We were warned that it was difficult to get to 60% for anything, so we always had the idea that we had our work cut out for us,” said Cristal Logan, vice president of Aspen community programs and engagement at the Aspen Institute. “I’m ecstatic right now, if this trend holds, and I am just so grateful for all of our supporters and their time and well wishes, and we’re so grateful to be part of this community.”
After a somewhat split city council supported putting 2A on the ballot on Aug. 31, all five council members ultimately favored the amendment. Councilmember Ward Hauenstein originally voted not to send 2A to voters this fall, but later announced his support on the condition that Aspenites keep mental health care and child care in their hearts and minds in the future.
“As long as child care and mental health get funded, I’m ecstatic,” he said on Tuesday evening. “I’m really happy that all of those WRETT funds are going to be used to promote the arts, and I think that removing that $100,000 cap is really a good thing.”
In the coming weeks, council will decide how to distribute the funds between more than 20 local arts and educational programs. Hauenstein said there is still a lot of work to be done to resolve the details.
“A ‘no’ vote would’ve been more work too because it would’ve gone on the ballot for next year,” he said. “We’ll have to decide where that money is going to go. There’s so much that has to be resolved, and I look forward to expanding the arts community.”
Torre said the council likely won’t make any decisions as to how the WRETT funds will be spent until after the new year. The city will work with its grants committee on the appropriations.
“We need to get to the council table and discuss other parameters that we’ve heard,” he said. “Through the campaign, we heard some people that want to hear some more specifics and a few more guidelines. I’m looking forward to it.”