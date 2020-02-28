In an effort to strike the balance between expanding access to ski terrain for the next generation while ensuring the slopes and the community’s facilities are not overcrowded, Aspen Skiing Co. and the Ikon Pass, on Thursday, announced that purchasers of an Ikon Base pass will need to pay an additional $150 to get five days at SkiCo resorts and Jackson Hole in Wyoming.
The Ikon Base pass, which if purchased before April 22 will cost $699 for 2020-21, in the past offered unlimited skiing at 14 resorts (although some have black-out dates), including Copper Mountain and Winter Park, and five days each at 22 other premier destination partners. Those premier partners include Aspen SkiCo-owned mountains and Jackson Hole, as well as Alta/Snowbird, Big Sky, Montana, and Taos in New Mexico. New for next season, five days at Aspen and Jackson will cost an additional $150, bringing the cost to $849 if users select that option.
An Ikon pass, at $999, includes unlimited skiing at more resorts than the Base pass and seven days each at premier destinations without black-out dates. It will not require an up-charge for Aspen and Jackson Hole.
Kristin Rust, spokesperson for Alterra Mountain Co., which helped launch the Ikon Pass, said that the creation of the higher pricing tier for Aspen and Jackson was a result of conversations with those destinations, both of which have had robust community conversations about the Ikon pass’ impact on the overall guest experience.
Mike Kaplan, president and CEO at SkiCo, said Thursday that the resort is seeing more Ikon pass use this year compared to last year, but there has also been a drop in local pass usage. While weekends have been busy, crowds have stayed below the tipping point where the overall experience sours, he said.
“But if we look down the road, if things continue this way, weekends could go beyond the level of crowding that we can tolerate here that our facilities can sustain,” Kaplan said.
“We think over short term, it might reduce total Ikon vision, but Ikon visitation is growing,” he said. Over the long term, spreading that business out to non-peak weekends is the goal.
Charging $150 more to get to Aspen on a pass meant to expand access to premier ski destinations is part of the community’s long-term balancing act, Kaplan said.
“We are trying, as usual, to thread the needle,” he said.
The Ikon pass and Ikon Base pass go on sale March 5. Prices will increase to undisclosed levels after April 22.
Aspen Premier pass holders this winter received a free Ikon Base pass with purchase. Kaplan said the ski company will unveil plans for next year’s passes next month, deferring on the question of whether the Base pass will be included with next year’s Premier passes. If it is, it will likely include an upcharge for Jackson Hole, Kaplan said.