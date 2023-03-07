Aspen Words announced on Monday the 2023 Aspen Words Literary Prize finalists.
The finalists are: “Calling for a Blanket Dance” by Oscar Hokeah, “How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water” by Angie Cruz, “The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories” by Jamil Jan Kochai, “The Consequences” by Manuel Muñoz and “All This Could Be Different” by Sarah Thankam Mathews.
The Aspen Words Literary Prize is a $35,000 annual award for an influential work of fiction that “illuminates a vital contemporary issue and demonstrates the transformative power of literature on thought and culture,” according to the Aspen Words website.
Open to authors of any nationality, the award is one of the largest literary prizes in the country and one of the few focused exclusively on fiction with a social impact.
This year’s shortlist features three novels and two short story collections.
Oscar Hokeah’s “Calling for a Blanket Dance” is his first novel. A citizen of Cherokee Nation and the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma and also from Latino heritage, Hokeah’s short stories have been published in the South Dakota Review, American Short Fiction, Yellow Medicine Review, Surreal South and Red Ink Magazine. He is a recipient of the Truman Capote Scholarship Award through the Institute of American Indian Arts and is also a winner of the Taos Summer Writers Conference’s Native Writer Award.
Angie Cruz authored the novels “Soledad,” “Let It Rain Coffee” and “Dominicana” — which was shortlisted for the Women’s Prize and also a Good Morning America Book Club pick. Her latest novel, “How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water,” is shortlisted for the Aspen Words Literary Prize.
Finalist Jamil Jan Kochai was born in an Afghan refugee camp in Peshawar, Pakistan, but he originally hails from Logar, Afghanistan. His short stories and essays have appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times, among others. His debut novel, “99 Nights in Logar,” was a finalist for the Pen/Hemingway Award for Debut Novel and the DSC Prize for South Asian Literature.
Manuel Muñoz’s short story collection, “The Consequences,” is shortlisted for this year’s award. Muñoz is the author of two previous collections and a novel. He is the recipient of a Whiting Writers Award and three O. Henry Awards; his work has appeared in Best American Short Stories.
Sarah Thankam Mathews is a 2023 finalist for her debut novel, “All This Could Be Different.” Growing up between Oman and India, Mathews immigrated to the United States at 17. Her work has been published in Best American Short Stories, and she is a recipient of fellowships from the Asian American Writers’ Workshop and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop.
The Literary Prize finalists were selected by a five-member jury consisting of Rumaan Alam, Chris Bryan, Omar El Akkad, Teresa Goddu and Dawnie Walton.
The jury changes annually and is composed of scholars, authors and others with literary expertise. Judges are selected and recruited each year by the Aspen Words staff in consultation with past Literary Prize finalists and winners, as well as members of the Aspen Words and Aspen Institute communities.
Past winners of the prestigious award include: Mohsin Hamid in 2018 for his novel “Exit West,” Tayari Jones (2019 for “An American Marriage”), Christy Lefteri (2020 for “The Beekeeper of Aleppo”), Louise Erdrich (2021 for “The Night Watchman”) and Dawnie Walton (2022 for “The Final Revival of Opal & Nev”).
The 2023 winner will be announced live at an awards ceremony in New York City at The Morgan Library on April 19. The sixth annual awards ceremony program will include a conversation with the five finalist authors moderated by Kate Tuttle, who is the executive editor of books at People Magazine.
A celebratory reception and winner’s toast will immediately follow the ceremony. General admission tickets and livestream access to the program are free. There is a $250 VIP ticket option, which includes an exclusive docent tour of The Morgan Library, a pre-program prosecco toast, reserved seating for the ceremony, a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception following the ceremony and a hard copy of the prize-winning book.
For more information on the 2023 shortlist or to view ticket options, visit aspenwords.org.