Aspen Words on Thursday afternoon awarded Christy Lefteri, author of “The Beekeeper of Aleppo,” with the organization’s $35,000 Literary Prize.
Lefteri was informed earlier today during an online Aspen Words celebration that featured all five finalists.
“[Literature] opens portals to other worlds and gives us hope. … It shows we have the power to change things we might not think we do, but we do,” Lefteri said in a virtual acceptance speech. “Change starts to happen with a shift in perception and perspective. In this way, literature can be a powerful catalyst … I hope my book shines a light on refugees everywhere in the world.”
Aspen Words Literary Prize was established by the Aspen Institute to honor a work of fiction that illuminates a vital contemporary issue and demonstrates the transformative power of literature on thought and culture. The award is one of the largest literary prizes of its kind in the U.S., and among the few that focuses exclusively on fiction with a social impact.
Of Lefteri’s “The Beekeeper of Aleppo,” which is about Syrian refugees in Great Britain, Aspen Words Literary Prize head judge Esmeralda Santiago said: “With the first sentence, ‘I am afraid of my wife’s eyes,’ we enter a world too visible for the protagonists who can’t, nevertheless, turn away. How do human beings process the horror around them, the senseless violence, the loss of what we hold dearest? Is it possible to ever feel safe, to love, to appreciate beauty? Christy Lefteri asks these questions of her characters, and ultimately, of us.”
Lefteri was raised in London and is the child of Cypriot refugees. “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” was born out of her time working as a volunteer at a UNICEF-supported refugee center in Athens. Along with the bestselling book, Lefteri also wrote “A Watermelon, a Fish and a Bible” and is a lecturer in creative writing at Brunel University.
Aspen Words Literary Prize was presented in collaboration with media partner NPR Books. For its first two years, the award was presented live at a ceremony at The Morgan Library in New York. When the Aspen Institute had to cancel the live 2020 ceremony due to COVID-19, Aspen Words decided to host a virtual celebration.
The online event included one-on-one video interviews with Lefteri as well as the other four finalists: Brian Allen Carr (“Opioid, Indiana”) Nicole Dennis-Benn (“Patsy”), Valeria Luiselli (“Lost Children Archive”) and Bryan Washington (“Lot”). Aspen Words executive director Adrienne Brodeur and Aspen Institute President Dan Porterfield also spoke about the role of literature in the age of pandemic. The video content and more information can be found at aspenwords.org.
In partnership with Pitkin County Library, Aspen Words expects to distribute free copies of the book for a community read program, valley-wide book club gathering and other activities later this spring.