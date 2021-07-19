Luis Jaramillo, Aspen Words 2019 Writer in Residence and author of “The Doctor’s Wife,” addressing a crowd in May of that year. On Tuesday, Aspenites will have the opportunity to hear, in person, from 2021 Writer in Residence Ayana Matthis — whose debut novel, “The Twelve Tribes of Hattie,” was a New York Times bestseller, a 2013 New York Times Notable Book of the Year, an NPR Best Books of 2013 and was the second selection for Oprah’s Book Club 2.0 — at the Red Brick Center for the Arts.