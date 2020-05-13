While most quintessential pastimes have all but vanished for the summer as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city hopes to preserve one tradition cherished by locals and tourists alike — the Aspen Saturday Market.
Over the past few weeks, city officials have been exploring plans for the weekly market and engaging in conversations with the Colorado Farmers Market Association.
“We are looking to see if we can deliver some form of the market within the next 30 days, as we kick off the summer season,” Aspen City Manager Sara Ott said at Monday night’s council meeting.
In a normal year, the market would commence in about a month, coinciding with what is traditionally the Food & Wine Classic weekend in mid-June.
What exactly the Saturday Market will look like remains unknown, as it will depend on whether the acceptable gathering size “is 50 people or 250 people,” Ott said, referring to the numbers from phase two and phase three of Pitkin County’s “roadmap to reopening.”
“That’s a pretty big jump that happens between [phase two and three],” Ott said.
On Saturday, Pitkin County went into phase one, which caps gathering sizes at 10 people. If all protocols are met and there is no surge in COVID-19 cases, phase two could begin May 27, while phase three would follow at least four weeks after.
Size aside, the city has some sense of how the market may operate and differ from years past. Naturally, configuring the layout of the market in order to maintain proper social distancing between vendors and the public is the first order of business.
Following the state association’s COVID-19 recommendations and tool-kit, which the organization developed in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Public Health, the Aspen market will prioritize vendors that support critical agricultural businesses for the community.
“There will have to be some prioritization of which vendors are in the market,” Ott said, adding shortly after that ensuring the public’s access to fresh, locally grown produce will remain the priority as the market evolves this summer.
“We’re encouraging markets to place agricultural producers first, knowing that farmers and ranchers are at the heart of our farmers markets and our local food system,” CFMA Executive Director Rosalind May said via phone Tuesday. “If we don’t have farmers, we don’t have food.”
The association also advises limiting or prohibiting artisan vendors because “they may encourage customers to linger at their booths and, at this time and until further notice, the market is set up for brief commercial transactions only.”
Eliminating certain social aspects of markets — live music, samples, picnic tables, etc. — is another CFMA recommendation, Ott noted.
“Things that create gatherings are really not intended to happen” in the early stages of the Saturday Market, Ott said.
In its infancy during phase two, Ott acknowledged that providing space for market activities for fewer than 50 people will be a challenge. The city is consequently looking into the feasibility of the market’s existing location in Aspen’s commercial core and exploring other options as well.
At Monday’s meeting, Aspen Councilmember Rachel Richards said there should be “some square footage number” associated with the allowed gathering size.
While Ott agreed that the guidelines for gathering sizes are “a bit ambiguous,” she views the lack of guidance as added flexibility. She pointed to one-way market traffic — “so we can keep track of how many people are in a block and how many people have left that block, to keep it at a reasonable number” — as an example.
“We’re going to be pretty creative but still meet the intent and the heart of the public health order when we do it,” Ott said. “We know the market is such an important part of living in this community.”
Farmers markets are also part of Colorado’s fabric, with an estimated 100 in the state, according to the CFMA. A few markets, including ones in Durango and Paonia, have recently started back up.
Asked what trend she is seeing statewide in the era of COVID-19, May said that “most markets are pivoting and finding ways to operate.”
“Farmers markets are an incredibly important part of our communities, and we’re finding from markets that are opening that people are just delighted to go out and go shopping in an open-air environment,” May said. “Even if they can’t stay and chat for a long time, they’re happy to be there, seeing farmers and other vendors in their community and being able to support our local food producers.”