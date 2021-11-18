As the city of Aspen makes an effort to highlight mental health resources and trainings in the Roaring Fork Valley, several local youth-focused organizations are continuing to provide resources for kids in need of support.
City officials have said during recent council meetings that Aspen is fortunate to have a multitude of resources and activities available in town for young people. One such resource is the Aspen Youth Center, a nonprofit dedicated to providing a safe and supportive place where youth can connect, learn and grow during their out-of-school hours. The youth center offers services such as art and cooking classes, outdoor activities and access to recreational facilities to kids for free through donations from the community.
Although the center is located at the Aspen Recreation Center, it is not a city-operated or school-run program. However, the youth center does support youth on a daily basis, and has partnered with various local organizations and individuals to provide even more services heading into the new year.
“We often get overlooked because a lot of people think we’re part of the city, but we’re not. A lot of people think we’re babysitters, and yes, we take care of children, but we’re not that,” Executive Director Michaela Idhammar said. “But that being said, I do think there’s so much cool stuff going on that isn’t as prominent, not just at the youth center.”
In collaboration with Aspen High School junior Andie Sherman, the youth center hosts a weekly peer group discussion as part of the Brain Power Project, a curriculum created and directed by Sherman with the help of a team of psychologists and doctors at Denver Children’s Hospital. The curriculum teaches teenagers how to have what Sherman calls the six most important conversations teens can have with their friends, family, themselves and anyone around them.
“It’s about being open and learning more about yourself and not letting the uncomfortableness stop you from expressing yourself,” Sherman said. “What really excites me is I’ve come to the point where I feel very comfortable talking about my mental health. There should never be a stigma around mental health. I hope that through my experience and this curriculum it can help destigmatize it for one person.”
The six conversations focus on topics like how to let someone know when you’re not feeling OK, how to self-advocate and say “no,” and how to apologize. Sherman and her friends are in the process of recording the six discussions on video so that they can be easily accessible to anyone anywhere on a website, which Sherman hopes will launch next spring so that classrooms, families and individuals across Colorado can utilize them.
“This is best practice advice,” Sherman said. “They’re vetted and coming from real doctors who know what they’re saying. It’s not just me making it up.”
Idhammar said she is incredibly proud of Sherman and the project, but the resources don’t stop there. The youth center also partners with the Aspen Learning Center and provides space, computers and fundraising assistance for academic tutoring. The learning center has four tutors — plus an SAT tutor based in California — who offer academic support to students of all ages and cater to individual and family needs. The learning center also offers help with organizational and planning skills, social emotional skills, impulse control and information processing skills.
“I think of it as a tree,” co-founder and tutor Julie Friedman said. “If the roots aren’t growing properly, those are the areas we need to target first before the branches can grow, before kids can be successful in their academics.”
The learning center accepts donations on its website which go directly toward providing financial assistance for students who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford private tutoring. Anyone who needs financial assistance can visit aspen-learningcenter.com to find contact information. The learning center and the youth center work together to determine the assistance families are eligible to receive.
Friedman said the partnership has been mutually beneficial since it began just under a year ago.
“If they see a kid in need, they can refer them to us,” she said. “All of us tutors, we’ve all been in the public education world, and it’s so important for all of us to be able to provide services for all kids.”
The youth center also is collaborating with Aspen Strong to launch a series of workshops for teenagers called “Mood and Food.” The workshops will educate kids and their parents about how what we eat affects how we feel. The sessions will be instructed by local nutritionist Shari Houvard, who will talk to the kids while they do meal prep and cook foods the students can then take home.
“They’ll be talking about myth-busting fad diets, how food affects how we feel, food and then exercise,” Idhammar said. “This stuff affects us. Doing it or not, doing it right or wrong, or doing too much of it affects us.”
The workshops will be open to kids ages 13-18 and registration is open by visiting the youth center or texting 805-705-6600. The first workshop will take place on Jan. 12, the second will be on Jan. 26 and the third will be on Feb. 10. For the fourth and final workshop, parents are encouraged to attend (with their child) on Feb. 24.
Aspen Strong Executive Director Angilina Taylor added that Aspen Strong is setting up more workshops to support mental wellness for youths throughout the year and will partner with Aspen Youth Center on future offerings. Details will be announced at a later time.
In the coming weeks, the youth center also will release more information on a series of mental health first-aid courses for adults, teens and young kids. The courses will be provided in collaboration with MindSprings Health and Pitkin County. Idhammar said anyone interested in attending should stay tuned for more details.