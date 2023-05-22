When Gordon Bronson pictures the building space at 315 E. Hyman Ave. this summer, he envisions the entire outdoor patio to be bustling and messy — spilling with life out into the streets.
An Aspen native, Bronson is a development partner for the Aspen-based Gravity Haus concept (AspenHaus), which is opening in phases in the old Wheeler Square building on East Hyman Avenue.
Following the launch of Unravel Coffee and Bar — Gravity Haus’ coffee-shop concept that opened its Aspen location in December in the building’s street-front space — Bronson and the AspenHaus team now look to open phase two of the project: a French coastal-inspired restaurant, called Le Bateau.
With a soft-opening date set for June 15, Le Bateau will take over the former Wild Fig restaurant space adjacent to Unravel in the building complex. Connected to its sister coffee shop via an outdoor patio, Le Bateau plans to open in time for the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, at first as a dinner concept and eventually for lunch and brunch hours once its feet are off the ground.
“I want this entire patio to feel like a European café, right, like I want this whole connection that we have between the whole building to feel like it's spilling out onto the street,” Bronson said. “So on a warm night in August, where it's light out till 9 p.m., I want to see people drinking an NA cocktail, a great glass of wine, a spritz, eating great food, laughing and just having a good time — you know, that's the dream, and I think we're gonna get there.”
Getting there
Named after the Boat Tow, the first ski-lift contraption on Aspen Mountain that took riders up on a tow-line cable and toboggans, Le Bateau is the French word for “boat.” From the restaurant’s naming to its anticipated ambiance and cuisine, the idea behind Le Bateau was to pay homage to Aspen’s history while creating a modern and fresh, French-styled culinary experience, Bronson said.
“What you're gonna see here, in this concept, is going to be like a real commitment around fresh always, local when possible; we're going to do lots of healthy, kind of French-inspired seafood recipes and also have great vegetarian selections and an amazing wine list and cocktail list,” Bronson said. “I think the ambiance is gonna feel, you know, in a warmer season, very light and fresh and open, and then in the winter months, when it's cold and dark, we'll be able to lock that space in and it'll feel cozy and have a great bistro feel to it.”
Bronson went on to state that Gravity Haus’ founders, Jim Deters and his wife Alicia, always lean toward creating culinary concepts that fit the environment of a community as well as adding to what’s missing from that community when building out their Gravity Haus restaurants.
Founded by the Deters in 2019 as a globally conscious hospitality group centered around community, outdoor adventure and the mountain lifestyle, Gravity Haus first opened its doors in Breckenridge, followed by locations in Vail, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Denver and Truckee-Tahoe in northern California.
Though it differs among each locale, the concept is ultimately a social club that encompasses lodging, dining, co-working, fitness and recovery amenities, with various membership levels and perks mixed within its open-to-the-public facilities and programs.
Jim Deters, a Colorado entrepreneur who serves as CEO of his family-owned hospitality group, said their latest AspenHaus venture has been a long time coming. They plan for it to have a long-standing impact.
“This is like decades in the works, not some short-term idea, and you know, when we try to conceptualize something, we take a look at a lot of factors, particularly what do we do that’s additive to the community,” Deters said. “So what can we bring that's not already sort of in town from a cuisine perspective, of course, and certainly, how do we become an institution for the locals.”
Deters continued to explain that Gravity Haus is a community-led organization and so every place in which he’s invested and built out a concept, he and his team have always looked at how to integrate into the fabric of that community. Le Bateau, the second phase of their larger AspenHaus project, intends to fit that model and do so in a sustainable, health-forward manner, Deters said.
He and his team brought on Executive Chef Adam Howard to spearhead the Le Bateau Aspen restaurant. Chef Howard recently moved to Aspen from Washington, D.C., where he was executive chef of the Michelin-starred Blue Duck Tavern and other pristine fine-dining spots in the city.
“The idea is to come in and get in touch with the neighborhood; this is home for me now, so I want to meet all the characters and be in the dining room and welcome everyone in,” Chef Howard said. “My style has always been to take fine dining, but breathe some fresh air into it, you know, have the elegance and sophistication, the finesse, but also make it fun — with a lot of heart and soul, a lot of really sincere hospitality — and that's what we're putting together here.”
Chef Howard said he’s working to incorporate that “classic French technique” with some “modern imagination” into Le Bateau’s menu, and fundamentally, it’ll be a “celebration of every great thing coming out of the sea,” he said.
“We're taking that French style, but really getting into the culinary diaspora, where you have the Vietnamese, Moroccan, Caribbean and all of the North African influences,” Chef Howard said. “And it's environmentally responsible, you know, we know where the fish comes from, we're working with people who are using good practices — local farms, fishermen — and then see where it goes, and get the feedback from the locals and people in the community.”
Bronson, having grown up in Aspen, said he’s seen so many different types of restaurants come and go over the years. And the establishments that end up lasting, he said, are the ones that have a great general manager and staff who “really work to make sure that the locals feel known and seen.”
The AspenHaus team hired local hospitality manager Greg Knezevich as Le Bateau’s general manager, and they’re holding a job fair this Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at Unravel for staffing.
When it comes to transitioning the small restaurant space from what was formerly the Wild Fig — which is moving next door to 305 S. Mill St. — Bronson said they’ve been committed to making it feel like a different restaurant experience, despite there being “only so much that you can do to fully transform a space of that size,” he said.
“At the end of the day, we're really committed to having a space that has its own identity, feels like Gravity House, feels like our brand, and so when people come in, they'll see a different experience in there,” Bronson said. “And I mean, those guys ran a great restaurant, you know, wish them the best of luck next door, and we're excited to put our own mark on the space.”
Making the mark
Slowly but surely, AspenHaus looks to make its mark on the entire Wheeler Square building, for which the proprietors signed a “very long-term lease,” Bronson said, under developer Mark Hunt.
Bronson noted that the Hunt-led group had a choice on whether the large piece of property could have gone to any number of national or international renters and instead chose to invest in the Deters’ Colorado-based concept and their team of local entrepreneurs.
“Ultimately, Mark and that team made a choice to invest in a local entrepreneur and someone who wanted to build something who had grown up here and a group of people that really give a damn about community and really care about this place,” Bronson said. “And they did that, and we are grateful — they've been great partners to us.”
Following Unravel’s launch and Le Bateau’s doors soon to open, the team will continue to build-out the entire AspenHaus project, taking over the former Eric’s Bar and Su Casa Compound with its “Dryland Fitness” — gym, wellness and spa amenities — its “StarterHaus” co-working concept and “Haus Quiver” premium gear access.
Bronson said the goal is to have the full concept up and running by next ski season. There are variables that have to be managed to get them there, however, and they’re keen on ensuring everything is done right.
Because ultimately, he said, this project will leave a “massive lasting mark” on the community.
Like Bronson, when Deters envisions the space this summer, he sees it full of energy — “spilling out onto the streets of Hyman,” he said — where locals and guests alike celebrate “this magical place, called Aspen.”
“I think it's gonna bring just a tremendous amount of energy and delight, all from the vibrancy of the flavors and the culture of hospitality that we deliver to all of our members and guests in making sure that there's something for them that's approachable,” Deters said. “And when we finish the entire project, it's going to spill all the way out into Wagner Park — it will extend from Hyman street all the way into Wagner as we reactivate the entire old red-brick building of 315 East Hyman.”