Aspenites peppered fire experts with questions Wednesday night in a meeting called by the Aspen Fire Department to address concerns that have arisen since an inferno consumed Lahaina, Hawaii earlier this month.
Roughly 80 people attended and asked questions ranging from why aren’t fire restrictions enacted automatically in Pitkin County to what kind of air resources would be available in case of wildfire threatened Aspen and what alternatives exist if evacuation isn’t available on Highway 82.
On evacuations, Aspen Police Department Deputy Chief Bill Linn said modeling and work with consultants indicate it would take 18 hours to evacuate the entire town.
“Quite frankly it’s pretty ugly,” Linn said. “Obviously the evacuation of the entire place is a tough discussion to have.”
Parker Lathrop, director of operations for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and interim Pitkin County emergency manager, said evacuating people up Independence Pass and in higher elevations of other valleys isn’t a viable option.
“We also don’t want to send you up in an area where it can be a hazard,” Lathrop said. “We don’t want to push people upvalley unless you have a good place (to shelter).”
The outdoor shelters that officials identified are closer to town such as golf courses and other large, irrigated grassy areas that aren’t surrounded by forest. Another option could be the concrete Rio Grande parking garage.
Regarding air firefighting resources, Jim Genung, fire management officer with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit, said Chinook helicopters are regularly stationed in Rifle. There have been two stationed there until this week, when rains doused the area. Now, one has been reassigned to an area with higher fire risk. Another Chinook is stationed in Grand Junction, Genung said.
Chinooks are powerful choppers that can carry the largest payloads of water or deterrent. Genung said they could be firefighting in the Aspen area within 30 minutes of being mobilized.
“We have a fair bit of air force pretty close when we need it,” he said.
Audience members asked if there are similarities in conditions around Aspen and Lahaina and what type of wildland fire training the firefighters in Hawaii had.
Genung said wind and lots of tall, dead grasses were the primary factors in the Lahaina fire. The town was surrounded by dried out, non-native grasses on properties surrounding the town. There is suspicion that the fire was sparked in grasses by downed power lines.
“That kind of served as the wick,” Genung said.
In Colorado, wildfires are typically associated with areas that are heavily timbered, but the Marshall Fire in Boulder County in December 2021 shows that grass fires can quickly turn into urban conflagrations, the experts said.
Genung said Aspen does have fuels surrounding the town and some buildings are susceptible to a spreading wildfire. The heavy use of brick in downtown buildings is advantageous, he said, and he advised using brick or adobe with metal roofs for new construction.
Jake Spaulding, wildfire coordinator for the Aspen Fire Department, said his discussions with peers indicate the Hawaii firefighters didn’t have a lot of wildfire training, but it probably wouldn’t have helped in that specific incident. It was more of an urban fire.
“I don’t think it really came down to training on that,” Spaulding said. “With those winds, it was try to get as many people out of the way and save as many lives as they could.”
The panel of experts, which included fire and law enforcement officials, and speakers from the Aspen Fire Department stressed the importance of “hardening” homes — making them less susceptible to wind-whipped embers shooting out from a wildfire.
“If you were a sneaky ember, where would you sneak into,” asked Ali Hammond, director of community wildfire resilience for the Aspen Fire Protection District. Habits to avoid include stacking firewood next to a house and allowing brush or trees to grow against the structure.
Hammond and Fire Chief Rick Balentine stressed that people can look at www.aspenfire.org and access a map that shows the wildfire risk by address in the Aspen fire district. Property owners can request free property risk/mitigation assessments from the fire department. There is no obligation to follow the recommendations.
“If you’re not going to do anything else, (clearing) that first 5 feet around your house is most critical,” Hammond said.
Another core message of the evening was that wildfire risk is inevitable on a drying planet where fire suppression has allowed the build up of fuels over decades. Preparation is key: coming up with a plan to get to a place of safety, having a “go bag” packed with vital materials, medications, important documents or computers.
They urged people to sign up for Pitkin Alerts at Pitkinalert.org or download the Reachwell app, which has the option to translate into multiple languages and doesn’t collect personal information about the recipient. However, they also said communication systems are likely to crash in a major incident.
“If you see fire and you see smoke don’t wait to get texted,” Hammond said.
With the emphasis on preparation, audience members asked why fire restrictions aren’t automatically enacted in western Colorado during summers. Genung and Balentine said fire officials regularly communicate and assess the current level of risk. They use a scientific process to determine fuel moisture levels. When the risk hits a threshold, fire restrictions are put in place. Genung said the science shows restrictions aren’t necessary now due to recent rainy weather.
Another audience member asked if Holy Cross Energy is prepared to turn off power during windy conditions. Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione said Holy Cross Energy participates in the Pitkin County Public Safety Council discussions. The power provider also uses remote cameras to gauge wind conditions and keep an eye out for downed lines.
Lathrop said it wouldn't be feasible to shut down power every time there are wind gusts, but Holy Cross Energy is prepared to hit the switch.
“If we start seeing the system getting compromised we’re going to act,” Lathrop said.
The presentation will be available on Grassroots Television. Information on wildfire preparedness can also be found at aspenfire.org.