The finals of the Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix halfpipe competitions will feature two local athletes, Alex Ferreira and Tristan Feinberg, who qualified Friday morning against a competitive international field.
Ferreira, 26, and a member of the U.S. Freeski Pro Halfpipe Team, finished second in his heat with a best-run score of 92. Feinberg, 17, who skis as an independent, was just behind his fellow Aspenite in fourth, having laid down an 84.75 in his best halfpipe run.
After falling on his first attempt, Ferreira said he had a lot of pressure on his shoulders to perform in his second and final run as this was the year’s sole Olympic qualifier. Ferreira conquered the nerves and got it done on run two.
“I’m super proud, super stoked and I’m super excited to put on a show for my hometown of Aspen, Colorado” on Sunday, he said.
Thirty-eight skiers started the day, which commenced before 9 a.m. in order to take advantage of optimum snow conditions; the top six from the two heats advanced.
Hanna Faulhaber of Carbondale, a rising star on the U.S. Freeski Rookie Team, crashed at the bottom of the Buttermilk pipe at the end of training and was attended to on scene by patrollers and later examined at Aspen Valley Hospital. She sustained minor injuries that prevented her from competing in the qualifications and won’t ski in Sunday’s halfpipe finals, according to a U.S. Ski Team spokesman.
Leading the women’s field was Eileen Gu of China, whose prodigious talent has been on display at Buttermilk for the past two weeks. Her best-run score Friday was 94.50. Canada’s Rachael Karker had the next best run in qualifications followed by Great Britain’s Zoe Atkin. Olympic bronze medalist from three years ago, Brita Sigourney, was the top American, in fifth.
Gu enters Sunday’s finals with the confidence of someone who scored gold in the X Games 2021 pipe competition as well as the World Championships. She also earned gold in slopestyle at those two events and bronze in ski big air.
Newly crowned men’s World Champion Nico Porteous of New Zealand put down the day’s best score among men, 93.25 in his first run, and opted not to make a second attempt as he is coming back from a broken foot. Nico’s brother, Miguel, winner of the Revolution Tour event last month at Buttermilk, will also advance to Sunday’s big show.
The Americans had an expected strong showing, led by two-time Olympic gold medalist David Wise, the top scoring U.S. male with a 92.5. His teammates Birk Irving, Hunter Hess, Aaron Blunck and Lyman Currier also skied well enough to advance.
Brendan MacKay, who posted the second highest score of the day at 93, and teammate Noah Bowman of Canada, will also move on to finals.
While Ferreira, reigning Olympic silver medalist in halfpipe, is no stranger to the finals, this will be Feinberg’s first foray into the final round of a World Cup event.
“It’s so surreal. I have to pinch myself all the time. It’s crazy that I grew up in this community and forerunning and seeing all my heroes and wondering the day I would really get to compete against them,” Feinberg said.
Allowing that he felt some nerves prior to dropping into the 600-foot-long pipe, Feinberg shared, “I texted my grandma who gave me good luck. [From there] I kind of went into overdrive” and got the job done.
He said his best hit was a right double 12.
Feinberg is coached by Peter Olenick of Carbondale, the X Games gold medalist turned coach, who said the Aspen teen’s skiing is really coming together right now.
“He put together a run with three doubles and now he’s in the finals with the big boys,” Olenick said. Feinberg was the only member of Olenick’s P.R.O. Team to advance past qualifications.
A solid finals finish for Feinberg and Ferreira offers the opportunity to earn points toward qualifying for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.
Ferreira was gracious in speaking of his fellow Aspenite’s talent: “Tristan’s been hot on everybody’s heels for a number of years. His time is now. Awesome to see another Aspenite crushing it.”
The sunny deck outside Bumps restaurant was populated by friends and family members of the athletes Friday, who provided a friendly and supportive atmosphere.
Nico Porteous reflected on the scene: “When you have two back-to-back events, especially like world champs on a perfect sunny, slushy day with everyone absolutely sending, the vibes are incredibly high and everyone’s just frothing.”
One athlete that will be absent on the deck Sunday is Faulhaber, who while she has been looking forward to competing in the Grand Prix, “will be cheering on her teammates from the comfort of her home this time around,” according to the U.S. Ski Team.