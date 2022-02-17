On Adam Frisch’s recently launched campaign website, the former Aspen city councilman of eight years makes little mention of his service to Aspen, specifically.
Instead, the “Meet Adam” section of the Democratic candidate’s website says Frisch served “his community” as a councilman but does not mention that community by name.
“Not so much trying to duck it. …There’s more to me than being an Aspen guy and I’m trying to be sincere in a challenging arena,” Frisch said in an interview Wednesday while traveling between campaign events. “There is more to me as a person and there is more to be as a candidate and there will be more to me as their representative than just … Aspen.”
On Wednesday, Frisch announced his candidacy to challenge U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, who represents Colorado’s massive 3rd Congressional District.
“My belief is, I think I can do a better job coming from Aspen, Colorado representing our district than Representative Boebert does coming from, kind of, the heart of the Western Slope,” Frisch said. “It’s not about where you’re from. It’s about who you are, and what do you believe in.”
It’s no secret that CD3 has grown increasingly conservative in recent years, especially in areas like Mesa County, where more than 55,000 residents voted for Boebert in 2020 compared to the little over 30,000 who supported Democratic challenger Diane Mitsch Bush, a former member of the Colorado House of Representatives.
Across the entire district, which spans nearly the entire Western Slope but also includes Pueblo, Boebert received 220,634 votes toMitsch Bush’s 194,122 votes.
“I believe in my heart that a third of the people that voted for [Boebert] would love to have a representative that focuses on their district and not on their Twitter feed,” Frisch said. “Someone that focuses on rural issues — not how much money they can make at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump fundraisers.”
A Boebert spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Despite many political analysts agreeing that Colorado’s recent redistricting process boded well for incumbents — Boebert in particular — Frisch was still confident in his ability to win the Democratic primary on June 28 as well as defeat Boebert in the Nov. 8 general election, assuming that Boebert secures her party’s nomination, too.
Frisch joins an already crowded field of Democratic candidates vying for the Democratic nomination, including Pueblo activist Sol Sandoval, Colorado State House Rep. Donald Valdez, Glenwood Springs Attorney Colin Wilhelm and others.
“The race, to us, is a referendum on her and we’ll dive into issues later on in the campaign,” Frisch said. “Stage one is raising the resources needed to really have a go at her and let a lot of people know that we’re running a well-financed, very well-organized and a very serious campaign.”
While Frisch did not delve into various issues facing the district on Wednesday, he did strike a more moderate tone toward fossil fuel extraction than is usually heard from Pitkin County or the city of Aspen.
Boebert, herself, has repeatedly criticized plans to achieve 100% renewable energy as projecting and virtue signaling on behalf of politicans.
“The weather disruptions that have been happening are certainly believable, are certainly manmade and are certainly affecting how farmers and ranchers and hunters are having to adjust how they recreate and how they make their livelihood,” Frisch said.
“We also need to realize that we would be a lot more effective if we treated the people that were working in the oil and gas business with a lot more dignity, for putting food on their plate to be able to raise their family,” he added.