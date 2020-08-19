Editor’s note: Roaring Back to Life highlights local businesses and organizations that have transformed themselves in the wake of COVID-19. To be spotlighted, email intern Cara Chang at cjchang2002@gmail.com for more details.
“I have pretty much always wanted to open a restaurant,” Alia Joonas said. “I have hundreds and hundreds of notebooks filled with ideas that I’ve jotted down for the past eight years.”
The end result: Bear Den, a cafe and bakery that recently opened in Aspen, and Joonas, a wine and tapas bar she plans on opening later this year. Being new in town gave Joonas an edge: as she was still in transition, Joonas was able to smoothly adapt to new health guidelines, training her new staff to wear masks, sanitize surfaces and protect customers.
Aspen Daily News: What need do you fulfill in the community?
Founder Alia Joonas: We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. All of our pastries, breads and pastas are homemade from scratch every day. We use mostly organic produce and practice sustainability.
ADN: What do you love most about operating a business in the Roaring Fork Valley?
AJ: There is a strong sense of community and we get a lot of local support. I was only supposed to be here for one season, but the moment I moved here I was like, “This is it. This is where I want to [open my restaurant.]”
ADN: How are you reacting to the new business climate?
AJ: Given that we are a new business, we have been able to adapt rapidly and change our business model to fit in with the current situation. We have a lot of outdoor seating and were already set up for grab and go/take-out.
We opened on Feb. 13, so we pretty much had one month before this all happened. We were definitely blessed because we were able to adapt quickly; we were still training staff, so implementing those new measures wasn’t that big of a deal.
ADN: How have your consumers adapted to this new normal?
AJ: For the most part they are very understanding and supportive.
ADN: Have you sought federal, state or local aid?
AJ: Yes, we got the PPP loan. Renegotiating our rent also let us put more money towards the payroll. We were able to keep most of our staff and we kept the morale of our team.
ADN: What do you need to make it through the season?
AJ: To stay open. We hope that our locals keep coming back. When we open Joonas downstairs, we hope that we’ll get support.
It is a little scary to see so many daytime travelers because all these people are coming across the United States and I’m not sure how careful they’re being. It feels like there’s not much regulation on how many people can come into Aspen. These travelers we’re getting — we don’t know them. It can be a little nerve-wracking.
ADN: What does the future hold?
AJ: The opening of Joonas, our wine and tapas bar. It’s definitely going to be a little harder because we have no outdoor seating for Joonas, but it’s a huge space. Our tables are already six feet apart. We might only have one or two tables we don’t seat. It kind of already fits in with all the regulations for COVID-19.
ADN: What keeps you positive and resilient?
AJ: My staff, for sure. Some of them have been working with us since November and literally built this place with their hands. For example, our manager, John, has helped us do everything from connecting wires to painting the deck to helping to put together the menu. All of our staff is incredible. We have a really nice dynamic and camaraderie. It’s a strong motivation. I don’t want to let them down and they don’t want to let each other down.
I [also] dance at home, and that’s probably what gets me through the stress and anxiety. Dancing is meditative. I’m a terrible dancer, but it helps release stress. My brother lives here, too, and he’s been such a support as well.
____________________________
Name of business: Bear Den Aspen
Years in business: Six months
Address: 301 E. Hopkins Ave., Unit 101, Aspen
Phone number: 970-922-9218
Website: beardenaspen.com
Number of Employees: 30