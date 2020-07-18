The march toward demolition and redevelopment continues for the Bidwell building at 434 E. Cooper St. in downtown Aspen.
Its windows have been boarded up, and this week ECOS, a Silt-based environmental and disaster restoration company experienced in asbestos abatement, continued its work on the site. Utilities and water have been shut off as the building is being readied for demolition.
Philip Supino, the city’s community development director, said the work is being done to enhance the public’s safety and ensure that no one can get into the building, which is owned by local developer Mark Hunt.
In the early days of the pandemic, Chris Bendon, a planner for Hunt’s various projects in downtown Aspen, spoke with the Aspen Daily News about moving redevelopment plans forward with a number of downtown properties because of the coronavirus’ impact on tourism and travel. The thinking was that, since summer 2020 isn’t expected to be as busy as a normal summer, it would be good to take advantage of that fact and move construction projects that impact the community forward during the brief lull.
Those accelerated plans continue this week, and Bendon confirmed that the Bidwell building is moving forward toward redevelopment.
“The permitting process can be a long, drawn-out exercise here, but we are inching closer to demolition,” Bendon said. “The building came back hot [because asbestos was found onsite], so we need to clean out all the asbestos. It’s a requirement prior to receiving a demolition permit.”
Bendon explained that the asbestos process is administered by the state of Colorado. The city’s building department requires a letter from the state confirming the building is clean and all asbestos has been removed. After a project receives a clean letter, an application can proceed, and a demolition permit can be issued.
Bendon could not place a timeframe on when the asbestos work would conclude. He expressed hope it would happen before Labor Day. When the building is demolished, it will not happen all at once. Rather, the building will be deconstructed, and a lot of materials will be recovered and salvaged like timbers, doors, windows and brick.
The Bidwell building is located at one of the busiest intersections in Aspen, at the corner of Cooper Avenue and Galena Street. In the late 1960s, Bert Bidwell owned a sporting goods and bike shop in the building, and he — along with Guido Meyer, who owned Guido's Restaurant on the other side of Cooper Avenue — were in constant battle with the young men and women who congregated on the mall. Disparagingly, they referred to the aforementioned as “hippies.”
For many years, talk of redevelopment also included long discussions on how to lessen the impact that demolition and construction would have on traffic, surrounding businesses and pedestrians.
Supino acknowledged this week that the city is in active talks with Hunt’s team about the Bidwell application, and that once an agreement is reached between the two parties, demolition could proceed in a timely manner.
In May, Supino explained how the city of Aspen was allowing for a more pronounced phasing of permits. Typically, the city likes to release permits for demolition, excavation, foundation and structure at the same time. A new system, supported by Aspen’s city council, will allow a demolition permit to be released while an excavation and foundation permit is still under review, and for foundation work to proceed before the structural permit is released.
The plan also calls for construction activities to take place in the right-of-way throughout more of the summer, whereas typically that activity is limited to the off-season.
Supino also said that even though the city is moving toward more pronounced phasing of permits, developers must still demonstrate that they will be able to build a compliant project before demolition is allowed to proceed.
Karen Setterfield, a broker with Setterfield and Bright, was the commercial leasing agent on the building on behalf of Hunt. She confirmed that most of the tenants moved out in May, and that a couple of tenants had previously moved. The building housed a mix of businesses, such as Ryno’s Pies and Pints, Denimaxx, Roje Leathers and Goop. For years, the building was the home of Kemo Sabe.