In a partial reopening of sorts, Pitkin County Library will allow local residents to virtually request books and other materials to check out.
Beginning Saturday — in alignment with Pitkin County’s “safer-at-home” model — people may pick up requested items from carts that will be placed in the foyer of the library’s main entrance on Mill Street. The library also will print pages for people, at no cost, via an online printing service that can be found on its website.
The building itself, however, will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future.
“We’re just really excited, even if it looks different than it used to, to see the public again and interact with some of our patrons and start moving toward a place where we can do more of that,” Pitkin County Library assistant Charlie Blackmer said Thursday.
“As things progress, we will be offering a wider range of services in different phases that align with the county and the state,” Blackmer added.
People may request materials either by calling the library at 970-429-1900 or via its online catalog at pitcolib.org. Rented materials, which will be organized on the carts by last name, will be available for pick up during the library’s normal hours (Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.) for three days.
Library items, including ones that were checked out pre-lockdown, should be returned via an outside dropoff within a normal check-out period (three weeks for books and one week for DVDs).
Library staff will sanitize all returned materials. The library asks that those who pick up or return a book or DVD wear a mask and maintain social distance.
Days before Pitkin County Library closed on March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library waived its late-fine policies altogether.