Taxable retail sales in the city of Aspen declined 43.6% in March compared to the same month last year.

While that is dismal in terms of the city’s overall revenue picture and reflective of the economic impact of stay-at-home orders that were implemented officials on March 23, city officials initially projected as much as a 65% loss for the month.

“These figures are slightly better than the revised tax collection expectation that was released by the finance department following the COVID outbreak,” says a tax consumption report issued by the finance department on Wednesday.

March accounts for roughly 12.1% of the year’s total sales tax collections. Industries posting the largest monthly gains were utilities and automobiles, with 8.4% and 5.5% increases, respectively. The industries posting the largest monthly declines were clothing, restaurants and bars, and sports equipment and clothing with 60.2%, 59.6%, and 59.2% decreases, respectively. Restaurants and bars were required to cease in-house service in mid-March.

The city’s lodging tax was off March 2019’s pace by 55.3%, according to the report.

The city extended a one-month deferral for March sales and lodging tax remittance, mirroring the actions of Gov. Jared Polis at the state level. Fifty-eight businesses have taken the city up on the offer, and will be required to remit a combined $118,888 in March sales taxes by May 20.

Housing real estate transfer tax collections for April — reported one month ahead of sales tax numbers — were down 8.3%. Wheeler real estate transfer tax collections for April were up 51.3% The variance between the two figures can be attributed to a large sale of affordable housing units that occurred, according to the city. Affordable housing units are required to remit only the Wheeler RETT and not the housing RETT.

