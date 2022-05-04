Aspen City Council unanimously passed Ordinance 8 at a special meeting on Tuesday, officially extending the moratorium on residential development for two additional months.
The ordinance stretches the current stoppage on certain residential development activities until Aug. 8. Community Development Director Phillip Supino maintained on Tuesday that the extra time is necessary to allow the city and the community more flexibility to pursue the council’s objectives.
“This extension is necessary in order to achieve council’s objectives for the moratorium process, specifically to allow sufficient time for our consultants to complete work on an affordable housing generation and mitigation study, and a short-term rental permit fee nexus study,” Supino said. “Additionally, staff needs more time to respond to those studies, and turn the results of those studies into language to be included in ordinances, and finally, and perhaps most importantly, the extension would provide council and the community the time necessary to review, understand and comment on staff’s work responding to the moratorium.”
The special meeting included a public hearing, although no members of the public appeared in council chambers or on WebEx to provide comments. Thus, the council was able to discuss the ordinance and take a vote within 11 minutes.
Mayor Torre said he has heard little opposition to the extension in recent weeks, but has received numerous messages from community members who appreciate the city’s efforts related to the moratorium. He added that the fact that no members of the public appeared on Tuesday to oppose the extension was a testament to that.
“I think we set an aggressive timeline at the beginning of this. This council was very interested in making this as short of a moratorium period as possible, and staff was obliging and saying, ‘We will do our best,’” Torre said. “Getting this right for our entire community is more important than rushing it through.”
Although quiet at the meeting, critics of the intent of the ordinances, and the process, remain.
Bill Guth, a member of the local real estate community who co-founded the nonprofit Aspenites for Responsible Land Use Policy in January to repeal the original Ordinance 27, said via text message on Tuesday that he has been following the process. He said it was unfortunate that the council voted to extend the moratorium, which was originally set to last until June.
“They did not keep their word to the community that this would be ‘only’ six months,” Guth wrote. “Everyone knows they’ve already made up their minds and continue to disregard the opinions and beliefs of so many in this community.”
Bob Bowden, who co-founded ARLUP with Guth, added that those who opposed the moratorium felt that council members went back on their word; the opponents gave up once it became clear that council had already decided what it wanted to do.
The sense that council members already had their minds made up and that the city launched a public engagement campaign as an afterthought has been mentioned at the council’s table before.
Councilman Ward Hauenstein said the public outreach effort was “a very conscious effort to flip that 180 degrees,” a reference to the narrative that council wasn’t listening to the public. He said it didn’t take long to compile the public’s views on the matter.
“I will enthusiastically be supporting this. It’s unfortunate that it took a long time, but some things are worth waiting for to get them right,” Hauenstein said.
Other council members agreed that it was necessary to support the extension. Councilman Skippy Mesirow said while he supported Ordinance 8, he did so reluctantly.
“I don’t want to be working on this any longer. I don’t think staff wants to be working on this any longer,” Mesirow said. “I know that this will have a negative effect for members of our community, and what would have the most negative effect is to not finish this work and complete it on behalf of all the community. Sometimes that takes longer than we expected, and I look forward to completing it in this extension period.”
In the coming weeks, staff will visit council regularly with updates on the public outreach process as they begin to draft legislation on new regulations for residential development and STRs.