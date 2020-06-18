When Aspen’s Saturday Market opens for the season on June 20 at 8:30 a.m., social distancing and crowd regulation will be in place and should be seen as “a central feature” of the market, according to a release Wednesday from the city.
There will be entrances and exits at Hyman Avenue and Galena Street and Hopkins Avenue and Galena Street, and 50 people will be allowed on each street at a time. Staff stationed at the portals will help regulate the crowds, according to the release.
In compliance with Pitkin County Public Health Orders, a total of 35 vendors will offer agricultural items and fresh baked goods. Cash or credit cards will be accepted and the market is open each Saturday until 1 p.m.
The release noted that the city “will reassess expanding the market if Pitkin County Health Orders are amended over the summer.” Currently, the market is set to run through Sept. 5, “but that date is dependent on health and safety in the community.”
And the Saturday Market scheduled for July 4 will actually move up a day to take place on Friday, July 3.
Throughout the summer, “Customers are asked to shop efficiently and limit socializing in order to accommodate as many people as possible within the hours of market operations,” according to the city.