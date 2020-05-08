The next step in the project to redevelop the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is up in the air due to the COVID-19 situation.
“I don’t know where it is,” Airport Director John Kinney said of a plan touted as recently as mid-April, in which local officials were going to create a negotiating team to meet sooner rather than later with representatives of United, Delta and American, the three commercial airlines serving the local market.
“The airlines are in such a survival mode, this will not even be on their radar. I can assure you of that,” Kinney said.
At an April 16 meeting, members of the ASE Vision Committee — “ASE” is Aspen’s three-letter airport identifier — officially presented a final set of recommendations to county commissioners that stemmed from more than a year of research, discussion and consensus-building among different subcommittees under the county’s public ASE Vision process. The overall effort, which got underway in February 2019, was an attempt to galvanize community support for airside and terminal improvements in light of the belief that the CRJ-700 commercial jets utilized by the three airlines were expected to be retired in the next two to 15 years.
Members of the Vision Committee, the overarching committee in the process, voted 20-1 in March on a list labeled “Common Ground Recommendations,” an outline for redevelopment in which the centerpiece involves widening the runway to accommodate the next generation of aircraft to replace the CRJ-700. In addition, Aspen’s outmoded terminal building and related systems would be redeveloped because of inherent inefficiencies that lessen the customer experience and create issues for airport workers, a majority of members of more than one subcommittee determined.
At the April presentation to commissioners, which was conducted online through the Zoom virtual-meeting application, Vision Committee members and others expressed hope that the negotiations with the airlines, and other talks with the Federal Aviation Administration, could occur over the next 60 to 90 days. If those talks prove successful, then county commissioners will set a public meeting in late summer to consider the basic outline of the redevelopment plan and vote on it.
Acknowledging the intense local debate on the issue, commissioners said in April that they didn’t want to hold the meeting unless it could be conducted in person — a virtual meeting would not suffice for such a weighty and controversial topic. But they appeared to be open to the county moving forward negotiations with the airlines, and also the Federal Aviation Administration, which will need to sign off on any changes between the new plan and one that was approved two years ago in an environmental assessment. The major difference is that under the new plan, the runway would not be moved farther to the west as was contemplated in the assessment; its alignment would remain as is.
County Manager Jon Peacock said earlier this week that while the negotiations may not happen anytime soon, county officials can still try to put together the negotiating team and advance some internal discussions. The public health and economic crisis resulting from coronavirus spread didn’t start to evolve in the U.S. until after January, when the Vision Committee was still deliberating, he pointed out.
Public health -at-home orders and nonessential business closures were not mandated locally until the third week of March. The county’s focus has shifted from airport redevelopment and other examples of business-as-usual to preserving the community’s collective health, providing financial aid to displaced workers and developing plans to reopen the economy.
“I would expect [COVID-19] slowing things down,” Peacock said of airport redevelopment. “It’s really difficult to say when we can sit down with [the airlines] to discuss our project because the industry is reeling right now from COVID-19.”
Peacock noted that in April, ASE’s enplanements — the number of people boarding a commercial flight — fell 97% compared with the same month last year. Nationwide, they decreased 95% last month.
Though deadlines on FAA grants were cited as a reason to negotiate and push the project to a Pitkin Board of County Commissioners vote this summer, Peacock said, “All of that has changed too.” He stressed that federal funding is necessary to make the project, estimated to cost hundreds of millions, a reality.
Former Aspen Mayor John Bennett, who served as a co-chair of the Vision Committee, said he’s not directly involved in any current county discussions involving the airport project or negotiations. With the April 16 presentation, the committee essentially “passed the baton” over to elected officials, as one commissioner noted at the time.
Bennett said he’s received information from the county that the legal team to be involved in negotiations could be created sometime soon, but for the moment, the actual negotiation process is on hold due to COVID-19.
“Whether they actually open the door and test the [negotiation] waters, I don’t know,” he said. “There was a strong sense of urgency before COVID-19 broke out. Now everything is up in the air.”
He acknowledged that as recently as the mid-April presentation — when the effects of coronavirus were already being felt locally — there was a strong sense of urgency for the negotiations to move ahead.
“I know the world has kind of turned upside down since then,” Bennett said.
The negotiations with the airlines would revolve around the type of aircraft that would be the best fit for Aspen’s future. The committee’s goals include aircraft that would be no more than 10-20% larger (from the standpoint of seating capacity) than other commercial planes utilized in the Aspen airport’s history. The CRJ-700 seats 70 passengers.
Vision Committee members received some advice in an executive session from a Washington, D.C., consulting attorney who specializes in aviation law. Bennett said he could not provide details about that meeting, but in general, “The attorney made it clear that you cannot force things on the FAA or the airlines either.”
But, he said, in the case of the airlines, “It’s perfectly legal and perfectly normal to negotiate with them. It’s analogous to a lease agreement.”
In other words, said Bennett, it makes sense to meet with airline officials “to talk about what the community wants, what’s best for the airlines and to try to find common ground.”
The goals also include asking the airlines to only use planes that are “significantly quieter and less polluting in terms of greenhouse gases and other emissions,” he said.
The committee also recommended that airlines use jets that weigh no more than 140,000 pounds, “which eliminates a lot of the big and noisy planes almost nobody wants in Aspen,” he said, acknowledging that many in the community fear the widespread use of Boeing 737s within the local market.
“Those are the kinds of conditions that we felt reflected our community values,” Bennett said. “We want an airport that is quieter, less polluting, all that. We think there are ways the airlines could achieve that for us and also have much better and more profitable service to Aspen. We think there are some overlapping goals.”
If the negotiations with the airlines don’t succeed — if and when they do occur — “then the recommendation we made to the county is no longer effective,” he said.
Should that happen, the ASE Vision Committee would have to meet again, perhaps for only a week or two, to develop a new set of recommendations for commissioners to consider. Some commissioners have suggested that more research would have to be conducted to get a handle on changing economic and tourism patterns caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
The committee discussion could go anywhere.
“I predict it would no longer be a 20-1 vote,” Bennett quipped.