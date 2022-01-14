With Wintersköl here, Aspen Gay Ski Week en route and X Games Aspen on the horizon, Pitkin County has no shortage of popular events planned.
It also currently has no lack of COVID-19 spreading among its residents and visitors — at least that much was clear during Thursday’s Pitkin County Board of Health meeting.
“Locally … we’ve seen more cases than we’ve ever had reported throughout the pandemic,” Josh Vance, Pitkin County epidemiologist, said. “That is a trend that is held true with many other jurisdictions, states and countries as well. They’re just seeing more cases now with this more infectious variant.”
Pitkin County’s seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate was well over 3,000 cases per 100,000 people earlier this week, according to county data.
On Dec. 19, the day before omicron was officially detected in Pitkin County, the county’s seven-day incidence rate was in the low hundreds.
However, whereas approximately 2.47% of Pitkin County residents who tested positive during the delta variant surge had to be hospitalized, only 0.32% of those who tested positive amid the latest omicron surge have required hospitalion, Vance said.
“It’s just unbelievable how things have changed,” Dr. Kim Levin, Pitkin County medical officer and Aspen Valley Hospital emergency medicine physician, said. “The overall status now for AVH is in the red, which is concerning.”
Although AVH’s inpatient hospitalization and transfer capacity remained at a “cautious” status Thursday, its number of essential health care workers still out with COVID or COVID-related symptoms, coupled with an increase in the number of daily visits, prompted the hospital’s status to be “concerning.”
More than 10 essential health care workers out at one time with COVID or COVID-related symptoms triggers a “concerning” status, according to the hospital’s metrics.
Given Pitkin County’s high local case counts, board of health members felt it was still necessary to keep the county’s indoor mask mandate intact.
“This board of health is entrusted with … setting the policy for the safety for the community with our public health department,” Greg Poschman, Pitkin County commissioner and board of health chairman, said. “This isn’t the sort of thing that you have a public process and debate over, unfortunately.”
The Pitkin County Board of Health accepted written public comment ahead of Thursday’s meeting but did not take oral public comment during the meeting itself — despite receiving a request to do so.
In her letter to board members, Morgan Warth on behalf of the group “Mothers Against School Shutdowns” wrote, “The mental health of everyone in our community is suffering, and most of all, our children … They are suffering so that adults in our community can choose to remain unvaccinated and go to concerts, bars, restaurants and social gatherings practically without limitation.”
Since Sept. 16, Pitkin County has required individuals two years of age and older to wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status.
Events with 50 or more must also file an event safety plan with the county health department.
“We’re lucky enough to get people to wear a mask these days,” Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper said. “If we have a hard time enforcing the mask ordinance, we’d really have a hard time enforcing which type of masks.”
While the effectiveness of a mask may vary depending on the type of material it is made out of, Clapper — who also serves as an alternate on the board of health — believed any mask was still better than no mask at all.
In addition to adhering to the indoor mask mandate, county public health officials also pressed members of the public who had yet to get vaccinated or boosted to do so, and as soon as possible.
Although COVID-19 vaccines are now widely available in Pitkin County, finding a COVID-19 test remains difficult even for those administering them.
Sarah Shook, owner of Aspen Rona Testing, said securing enough rapid antigen and PCR tests from suppliers to keep her mobile COVID-19 testing clinic stocked was difficult.
With public health officials predicting the omicron variant to peak in Colorado in the coming weeks, Shook anticipated even more unpredictability with respect to local testing demand too.
“It’s up and down and up and down,” Shook said. “Just when you think you’re out of it, there’s another variant.”