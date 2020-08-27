Danny Wettstein, 35, was arrested on suspicion of assault and two counts of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon Thursday.
Wettstein was taken into custody around the noon hour after Basalt police — alongside mutual aid officials from numerous agencies — responded to multiple emergency calls reporting a man standing on the roof of a condo complex in a Willits neighborhood shouting for help.
“We got calls of a person on a roof on Evans Court, yelling and screaming to call the police, so neighbors started making 911 calls and giving us information as we were en route,” Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott said Thursday afternoon.
The man alleged that “people were trying to kill him,” Pitkin County Chief Deputy of Operations Alex Burchetta said. “Basalt police respond down here, [and] there’s a guy who is injured inside of a neighbor’s garage. They get here, find that guy. He’s pretty badly injured — some fresh wounds.”
While Knott explained that the man was conscious when police arrived, he was so severely injured that he could barely speak.
“I tried to gain information from him — he was just having a very difficult time speaking. We got an ambulance here and started on a transport as soon as we possibly could,” he said.
After being transported to Valley View Hospital, what turned out to be multiple facial fractures led to the patient being airlifted to Grand Junction for a higher level of care, Pitkin County Undersheriff Ron Ryan explained.
However, the alleged victim was able to report that he’d been assaulted in a nearby residence and that there were weapons in that residence.
Police subsequently found Wettstein outside near the Evans Court residence in question. They arrested him around noon and transported him to the Eagle County Jail.
Information gleaned from interviews between police and witnesses led officials to believe at least one other person was inside the residence, potentially with a rifle and a handgun. The Eagle County Special Operations Unit arrived on scene — “out of an abundance of caution,” Burchetta emphasized — before 2 p.m.
"They believe there were weapons involved in whatever happened, so that’s why Eagle County Special Operations Unit is here," Burchetta said at the time. "They are going to make entry into the house to try to gain access to that individual or individuals — we believe it’s one individual."
By that time, local authorities had been on scene "almost two hours" and had attempted several methods to engage with whomever remained inside the property, including using sirens in case the person was sleeping, Burchetta explained.
Within about 20 minutes, however, law enforcement arrested the second party, leaving the property shortly after the special operations unit arrived.
“Eagle County’s tactical team made contact with the person. He followed commands and was taken into custody outside of the building,” Ryan explained.
That man’s identity is not yet public, though, because as of Thursday evening he had been rerouted to Valley View Hospital instead of the Eagle County Jail after becoming unresponsive in the back of the police vehicle, Knott said.
“It had nothing to do with anything that transpired [during the incident,]” he continued. “We called an ambulance. They picked him up, and he’s been transported to Valley View. He was not injured in anything that we’ve done. He was breathing; he was just not responsive.”
Two Basalt police officers accompanied the suspect to the hospital, Knott noted.
An application for a search warrant has been submitted with the Eagle County District Attorney’s Office, at which point local authorities will be able to continue their investigation — including as to whether the alleged weapons were actually present in the property.
“If we do get that search warrant, we can go into the residence and look,” Knott said.
The tactical unit made a sweep of the residence after making the second arrest, but only to ensure no other potential perpetrators or victims were present.
It was the initial threat of weapons that led to a shelter-in-place order around 10:40 a.m. to ensure residents’ safety, Burchetta said.
“They want to make sure everyone's safe. There’s a lot of adjoining units in that area, so they evacuated that whole section out to Willits Lane,” he said.
By about 3:15 p.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted, and residents could return to their homes.
For local law enforcement, the work is far from over.
“We have a lot of investigation to do on this. It’s going to be several days,” Knott said.