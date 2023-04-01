When the three candidates for Asspen City Council and two candidates for mayor arrived via limousine at the Grassyroots TV studio for Squirm Night last week, they were expecting to engage in a heated political debate.
Instead, the event turned into a friendly fashion extravaganza, including paparazzi and a red carpet.
Mayor Vic-TORRE-a, who was running for a third term as mayor, wore a dashing blue suit and a fancy hairdo reminiscent of Justin Timberlake’s Backstreet Boys’ days. The mayor smiled and waved at reporters along the red carpet but ducked his head and covered his eyes when a photographer raised his camera.
“I’m honored to be here and looking forward to sharing my message with Asspen voters,” he said. “The most important thing is that they vote, no matter who they vote for, although I hope they vote for me and not Lacey Mutton. I clearly wore the better outfit tonight.”
Mutton wore an extra long, flowy gown that sparkled and highlighted her golden hair. She told reporters that she thought the look was “truly mayoral.”
Council candidates Sammy Hearthrob, Skimpy Messaround and Billiam Got-Your-Goose were much more cordial on the red carpet. They posed together for several group shots for the paparazzi, posing with their arms around each other’s shoulders and smiling.
“I think Skimpy looks the best tonight,” said Got-Your-Goose. “I really appreciate his French-style look. I love me a red beret.”
Heartthrob was the only candidate to be greeted by a crowd of voters standing on the other side of the red carpet ropes and screaming his name. Recent polls showed that nearly every voter would likely be casting a vote for Heartthrob, while were still undecided between Got-Your-Goose and Messaround.
Once they settled into their hot seats for the debate, conversations did not stray far from the topic of fashion. The moderators, local journalists D’Andre Salivadeaux, MyOhMaya Jones and Jolly Rogers also dressed their best, especially Salivadeaux, who received numerous compliments throughout the night on his thrift-store plaid sportscoat.
When asked what he thought was the most pressing issue facing Asspen voters this year, Messaround smiled at his two opponents and gave a heartfelt response.
“I think we’re all too concerned about winning a race right now,” he said. “Let’s just enjoy tonight and take a second to recognize how amazing these two look right now.”